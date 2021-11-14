Central Washington’s back in the Division II playoffs for the first time since 2017.
The selection committee put the Wildcats, who are in Super Region Four, put the Wildcats in Super Region Three to avoid an intraconference matchup. Central will open at No. 3 seed Northwest Missouri State, which went 9-1 and was No. 4 in the latest AFCA national rankings.
Nebraska-Kearney moved to Super Region 4 to avoid a rematch with NMSU, which beat Kearney 66-13 in October. If CWU wins, it would play the winner of a game between Washburn and No. 2 Harding.
Central climbed as high as No. 3 in the Super Region 4 rankings before falling to No. 6 in last Monday’s final rankings. The top seven teams earn a spot in the 28-team national tournament.
The Wildcats earned a bid thanks largely to a 30-20 home win over Midwestern State, the outright champions of the Lone Star Conference and the No. 8 team in last Monday's final regional rankings. Central also lost 14-9 on a last-second touchdown to the Super Region 4's No. 2 seed, Angelo State, in a game both teams played without their starting quarterbacks due to injury.
Every other team on Central’s 10-game schedule — excluding FCS opponent Eastern Washington, a 63-14 loss not considered by the seeding committee — failed to post a winning record. The Wildcats won by an average of nearly 45 points, with the closest game being a 36-14 win at Simon Fraser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.