CHENEY — Eastern Washington's offense turned out to be as good as advertised Saturday against visiting Central Washington.
The undermanned Wildcats struggled to stop Walter Payton Award contender Eric Barriere and the No. 7 Eagles in a 63-14 loss. Central's defensive line wore down quickly without some key players, including senior Isaiah Carbajal, allowing EWU to run for 323 yards and four touchdowns.
"Their running game was on point," CWU coach Chris Fisk said. "We were a little bit undermanned today, especially up front, dealing with some injuries."
Nonetheless, he expected better from a team that largely shut down Eastern New Mexico in a 66-24 season-opening win. Eastern's fast-pace offense scored on seven of its eight drives in the first half, coming up short only when senior linebacker Donte Hamilton broke through for a crucial third-down sack.
Central picked up an early touchdown thanks in part to a 34-yard pass from JoJo Hillel to fellow wide receiver Tony Archie that set up Cameron McKinney's touchdown run. But the junior found little room to run in place of freshman starter Tyler Flanagan, who suffered an injury against ENMU, and quarterback JJ Lemming completed just four of 16 passes with an interception.
"We've got a lot of maturing to do and we've got to get more disciplined," Fisk said. "Especially as the game goes on and things aren't ideal, our guys, they break. We've got to be mentally tougher."
He said that was evident in the fourth quarter when Rashaad Boddie ran for a 51-yard touchdown, only to see it called back because of a cut block 30 yards downfield. Central's defense also gave up five runs of 20 yards or more, including a 60-yard run by Dennis Merritt and a 43-yard run by Justice Jackson within five minutes of each other in the second quarter.
Earlier in the week Fisk said it would take something special to knock off the best opponent Central will see all season, and he's hopeful his players can learn from the experience. They'll play one more game on the road next week at Simon Fraser before opening their home schedule against No. 22 Angelo State, which improved to 2-0 with a win at Chadron State on Saturday.
"I think ultimately, again, when you go play these games we just got beat down in the box and didn't execute," Fisk said. "I think if we can get healthy and get some of our depth back, I think we've got a good football team in there."
Central Washington=7=0=0=7=—=14
Eastern Washington=18=28=10=7=—=63
EWU — Eric Barriere 6 run (Gunner Talkington run)
CWU — Cameron McKinney 1 run (Patrick Hegarty kick)
EWU — Andrew Boston 16 run (Seth Harrison kick)
EWU — Harrison FG 35
EWU — Dennis Merritt 14 pass from Barriere (Harrison kick)
EWU — Merritt 4 run (Harrison kick)
EWU — Ty Graham 43 interception return (Harrison kick)
EWU — 0 Fumble recovery by Conner Crist (Harrison kick)
EWU — Blake Gobel 15 pass from Barriere (Harrison kick)
EWU — Justice Jackson 2 run (Harrison kick)
CWU — Rashaad Boddie 1 run (Hegarty kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CWU, Rashaad Boddie 8-52, Zach Matlock 7-29, McKinney 10-20, Cameron Daniels 5-14, Davine Tullis 4-12, JJ Lemming 5-(minus-3). EWU, Merritt 10-120, Jackson 11-100, Micah Smith 10-38, Barriere 9-21, Boston 1-16, Isaiah Lewis 3-16, Gunner Talkington 4-12.
PASSING — CWU, Lemming 4-16-1-28, Matlock 5-8-1-48, JoJo Hillel 1-1-0-34. EWU, Eric Barriere 20-31-0-264, Gunner Talkington 5-9-0-58.
RECEIVING — CWU, Daniel Johnson 3-32, Tony Archie 2-48, Tai-John Mizutani 2-23, Hillel 1-7, Tullis 1-3, McKinney 1-(minus-3). EWU, Talolo Limu-Jones 5-41, Merritt 3-39, Roberson 3-36, Blake Gobel 3-33, Boston 2-54, Lewis 1-21, Dylan Ingram 1-18, Johnny Edwards IV 1-17, Efton Chism 1-17, Aiden Nellor 1-15, Michael Taras 1-9, Isaiah Howard 1-8, Jakobie James 1-8, Micah Smith 1-6.
