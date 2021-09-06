ELENSBURG — Jordon Briggs again nearly broke the arena record, Stetson Vest came within a few bucks of a $10,000 week and the Ellensburg Rodeo stormed back from a COVID-related, one-year hiatus with $365,000 in paychecks for visiting rodeo athletes.
Briggs — who ran a 16.98-second barrel racing pattern on her horse Rolo on Sunday — topped that with a 16.93-second time in Monday’s finals. It was just .02 off the arena record.
“I was just very calm and focused to make my run in the short round. My horse’s run was exceptional. He’s amazing,” she said of Rolo.
Briggs placed in the first round and won both the second and short rounds before taking home the average crown. The third-ranked barrel racer in the world netted $8,850 for her work.
Vest had the same amount of success, maybe even more based solely on paychecks. The Texas calf roper won the tie-down roping with a 26.8-second aggregate on three for $9,787. While the tie-down roping wasn’t easy on Monday, it certainly had its share of pitfalls, allowing Vest to rope his calf in a seemingly calm, 9.3 seconds to keep the built-in cushion he had coming into Monday.
“I had a pretty good calf, and it wasn’t real tough today. I just went out there and did my job and tied ‘er down,” he said. “I had a little cushion, and I just used my horse and it worked out.”
Tilden Hooper used his horse for a win of his own. Rodeo’s second-ranked bareback rider danced with Calgary Stampede’s Agent Lynx for the go-round winning 89.5 and $1,650. The score pushed the Texas cowboy to 173 on two for another $3,783.
“I won Fort Worth on him two years ago, so I was happy to see him again,” he said.
He left Ellensburg with $6,820 for the entire weekend.
Matt Palmer didn’t win exactly that much, but what he did earn was a huge gust of wind in his sails. The bull rider needs to win as much money as possible to bridge the gap between he and the coveted top 15 to make pro rodeo’s National Finals Rodeo. The $5,856 doesn’t get him there, but it gets him closer. Palmer covered Corey and Lange’s Freaky Friday for 88.5, winning the go-round for $1,800 and winning the average with a 171.5 on two and another $3,579.
“I knew I had a bull I could earn pretty good points on,” he said, “but I didn’t know if I’d be able to win. That’s not up to me, that’s up to the judges, I just knew I needed to ride.”
Cody Cabral and Cody Devers split the win in the big man’s event. Both steer wrestlers finished with 13.1-second averages on three runs during the weekend. While Cabral is out of rodeo’s top 50, Devers is 19th in the world and his $5,354 will inch him closer to the top 15.
Just as in steer wrestling, the saddle bronc event welcomed two winners. Chase Brooks and Brody Cress — both ranked in the top five of the bronc riding standings — finished with 175 points on their two respective broncs on the weekend.
Jake Cooper Clay and Billie Jack Saebens teamed up to win Ellensburg’s team roping. The duo earned $7,165 between winning money in the first round, while winning the short round outright on their way to the average win. Their 15.8-second aggregate on three was 2.4 seconds better than the second place team of Luke Brown and Hunter Koch.
In Saturday’s Xtreme Bulls tour stop Braden Richardson won more than $38,200 for his rides on two bulls. That payday sealed up the 26-year old’s first NFR bid.