TOPPENISH — Family and friends of missing and murdered Indigenous people will gather Wednesday to remember and honor them.
Missing and Murdered Indigenous People & Families will hold a vigil at 4 p.m. on the sidewalk on the corner of West Main Avenue and South Elm Street in downtown Toppenish. It will involve a sidewalk display of photos of missing and murdered Indigenous people and a lantern release.
The organization represents all Indigenous missing and murdered people in raising awareness, advocating for answers and justice and supporting families. Wednesday's vigil will be a family-centered event, said the organization's founder, Roxanne White.
"It has been families that have led this movement," White said.
More than 32 Indigenous women have been murdered or have gone missing on and around the Yakama Reservation over decades. Many men and and boys have also disappeared, have been murdered or died mysteriously. Most of the cases remain unsolved.
The vigil is open to the public. Those attending are encouraged to wear red or red regalia. They should dress warmly, wear a face covering and social distance. White will provide 24 red and white heart-shaped, biodegradable lanterns. After gathering near the intersection, participants will walk to Pioneer Park and release them, she said.
White asks that those attending let her know through the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People & Families Facebook page or email her at mmip.families@gmail.com. so all families are acknowledged. Participants may bring a photo of their loved one or bring photos of other missing and murdered Indigenous people if they have permission from the family, White said.
Those who can't attend but want their missing or murdered loved one honored should provide White with a photo. To send a photo or for more information or questions, message White through the Facebook page or email her.
Similar gatherings happened throughout Indian Country on Valentine's Day.