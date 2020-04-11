A teen missing from Idaho has been found safe.
Estelle Louise Strong, 13, was reported missing after she was last seen in Lewiston, Idaho, where she lives in a children’s home, on March 27. Her aunt, Cissy Strong Reyes, believed she might have been trying to get to Toppenish, where a family court hearing is scheduled late this month.
She is one of the four children of Rosenda Sophia Strong, who went missing from Toppenish in early October 2018. Her remains were found in a field outside the city on July 4, just a few miles from her home.
Lewiston police and Idaho State Police had posted a missing person flyer with information about Estelle, which has been removed. Reyes confirmed she was located. Karman Strong, Rosenda’s oldest daughter, is among those relieved.
“Her older sister was worried and wanted to help find her ... and is glad she is safe,” Reyes said. “It’s been confirmed by her caseworker in Toppenish, and we are glad she is OK and back where she needs to be and is safe,” Reyes said.
No arrests have been made in Rosenda Strong’s homicide, which is among many unsolved cases involving missing and murdered women on the Yakama Reservation. Those with information about Strong are asked to call the Yakama Nation Police Department at 509-865-2933 or the FBI at 509-990-0857. The case number is 18-010803.