A former Nez Perce police chief has been selected to serve as the Washington state coordinator for cases involving missing and murdered indigenous people.
David J. Rogers, a Nez Perce citizen, was appointed as the federal Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons program coordinator in Washington state, according to a joint news release from the U.S. attorneys, William D. Hyslop and Brian T. Moran, who are over the Eastern and Western Washington districts respectively.
As coordinator, Rogers will work with federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement agencies to develop procedures for responding to cases of missing and murdered indigenous people. The position is part of the U.S. Justice Department’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous People initiative that was launched this past year. Under the program, coordinators will be hired for 11 states, including Washington.
Rogers, who ran Tribal Public Safety Innovations LLC consulting firm, was chief of the Nez Perce’s police department from 2013-16 and was tribal public safety manager at the National Criminal Justice Training Center’s Criminal Justice Center for Innovation in Wisconsin.