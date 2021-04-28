National Week of Action event schedule

• Thursday

National Briefing — Addressing the National Crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women: Advocacy in Action, 1 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time, hosted by NIWRC | Register

Webcast — Verizon Thought Leadership Panel — Not Invisible: Taking Action on the Crisis of MMIWG, 3:30 p.m. MDT | Register

• Friday

Webinar — Using International Law to Respond to the MMIW Crisis, 1 p.m. MDT, hosted by the Indian Law Resource Center | Register

• Monday

Webinar — Nā Hānauna Ho'ōla (Healing Generations), 8 a.m. HST (12 p.m. MDT), hosted by the Pouhana O Na Wahine (Pillars of Women) | Register

• Tuesday

Webinar—Spotlight Alaska and the Crisis of MMIWG, 11 a.m. AKT (1 p.m. MDT), hosted by the Alaska Native Women’s Resource Center | Register

• Wednesday

#MMIWGActionNow Twitter Storm, 10–10:30 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time

#MMIWGActionNow Twitter Chat, noon to 1 p.m. MDT | View question script

Webinar—Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls National Day of Action, Uplifting the Voices of MMIW Survivor Families, 1 p.m. MDT, hosted by NIWRC | Register

Running for Justice: Remembering Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Virtual 5k, 10k & Half Marathon, hosted by Rising Hearts (May 5-9) | Register