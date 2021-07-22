TOPPENISH — Cheers went up early Thursday afternoon as five runners on Fort Road approached Yakamart and a group of Yakama Nation Behavioral Health employees, all wearing red for missing and murdered Indigenous women.
Escorted by Yakama Nation Police Department officers, those participating in MMIW Bike-Run USA 2021 included 10-year-old Aiyanna Arnold. She biked 1.5 miles and ran 3.5 miles of the nearly eight-mile route from Huli Circle in the Adams View housing development to Yakamart in honor of her auntie, Destiny Lloyd.
Last seen on Christmas Day 2017, Lloyd was found murdered on Dec. 29 just off Marion Drain Road near the intersection with Harrah Road south of Harrah. The 23-year-old died of a basal skull fracture. The FBI is investigating.
"I just want to thank the runners and everyone here today," said Aiyanna's mother, Myrna Cloud.
Staffers with Behavioral Health and its Victim Resource Program welcomed the runners. The gathering took place near a Yakamart building with vibrant murals that bring awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous people.
Cloud spoke with emotion of seeing Aiyanna ride and run as part of MMIW Bike-Run USA 2021, which began Sunday with an opening ceremony at the Capitol in Olympia. The second annual effort organized by Duane Garvais Lawrence of Marysville and his family raises awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women and is expected to end the last week of September in Washington, D.C. They hope to meet with U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to talk about various issues related to the centuries-long crisis.
Among many others on the Yakama Reservation, Cloud said Lloyd's case is still open. "We haven't been able to get justice" or closure in Lloyd's case, she said. "I'm just proud to see my daughter out here and keeping her name alive. That is the most important thing."
It's hard to speak about Lloyd because it's traumatic, but it's important, Cloud said, and she appreciates the runners, cyclists and Behavioral Health staff who organized Thursday's event. "We just all pray that justice will be served for her someday," she said.
Cissy Strong Reyes also talked about her younger sister, Rosenda Sophia Strong. She was reported missing Oct. 2, 2018, and her remains were found July 4, 2019. Strong had been murdered and placed in an abandoned freezer left at a makeshift dump site just outside Toppenish. The FBI is investigating.
According to traditional practices, "My sister should have buried over 400 days ago. I still don't have her back," Reyes said. "That's traumatizing. That's what I want to change."
Reyes encouraged other relatives and friends of missing and murdered Indigenous people to attend public gatherings and speak out for answers and justice. "Be their voice. Everybody thought I should be scared by doing this. I'm not," Reyes said.
"I try to do as many events as I can to keep her visible. ... I'm still fighting for my sister and I'm not going to stop."
Jordan Meninick, a victim advocate at Behavioral Health, presented gifts to Reyes. "We want to thank you for everything you have been doing in the community," he told her.
Behavioral Health employees also gave gifts to Lawrence and the other runners, including yarn balls, scarves and REDgalia T-shirts. Along with Lawrence, runners included his grandson, 6-year-old Tulmn Duane Michel, daughter Daisy Garvais and NorthStar Lawrence.
Lawrence and the others also gave gifts to Cloud and her daughters, Reyes and another supporter. They wrapped them in blankets with the emblem of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Washington and sang a song.
"I just want to give a shout-out to the public safety department for giving us an escort," said Lawrence, himself a former assistant tribal police chief. "We started this last year. We're here this year and thank you for allowing us to be here."
Another goal of MMIW Bike-Run USA 2021 is to partner with law enforcement. Among the many challenges in finding solutions to the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people is the jurisdictional patchwork on reservations. Some cases are handled by tribal police, some by the county, some by state authorities, with the most serious cases overseen by federal investigators.
Lawrence understands the challenges, but also wants solutions.
"What is really bad is our people are suffering. Our cases are not being" seen through to conviction because prosecutors are worried about their conviction rate, he said. "Who's suffering? Our women are suffering. Their families are suffering," he added.
"The other thing we're trying to propose is some sort of national call-in line," Lawrence said. "(An) open line where a Yakama can call in and not ever give his name and say, 'This is where that person is at.'"
Authorities would investigate and "more important than that, the families would get closure," he added. "We're going to push real hard for that."
Before closing prayers and song by Yakama elder Priscilla Blackwolf and lunch, Meninick singled out Lawrence's grandson with special praise.
"You may be young and you may be small, but you are a mighty warrior," he said.
Follow their journey at #MMIWBikeRunUSA2021. It's being funded by a former tribal chairman, Lawrence said.
There is a GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/80551477. All donations through that page benefit Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Washington, a nonprofit organization that brings awareness of and helps create resolutions to the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people.