WAPATO — A prayer walk for missing and murdered Indigenous people is set for Wednesday evening.
It will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot next to the Wapato Police Department, 205 S. Simcoe Ave. Afterward, people will gather at the Wapato Community Center, 1109 S. Camas Ave.
Cissy Strong Reyes organized the march to honor her sister, Rosenda Sophia Strong, and other Indigenous women and men who have gone missing, have been murdered and have died mysteriously on and around the Yakama Reservation.
Strong disappeared in late September 2018 and was reported missing a few days later. Her remains were found in an abandoned freezer on July 4, 2019. Anyone with information about her homicide is asked to call the FBI at 509-990-0857 regarding case number 18-010803.
The prayer walk is open to the public. Those with a missing loved one are asked to bring a photo. Participants are encouraged to wear red and regalia, ribbon skirts and moccasins. Roxanne White, a cousin of Strong and an advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous people and their families, and Elaine Snowder Eldred will speak for Strong and her family.