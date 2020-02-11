Native women and girls suffer physical and sexual violence, go missing and are murdered with alarming frequency. On some reservations in the United States, Native women are murdered at a rate 10 times the national average, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. They are assaulted at higher rates than any other racial or ethnic minority, with 70 percent of those assaults by people of another race.

But those horrifying numbers fail to disclose much more important truths. These women and girls are mothers and grandmothers, wives, sisters and daughters, aunties and cousins, friends. The numbers quoted so many times fail to convey how much these women matter to those who love them, miss them and want justice.

Some, like Janice Marie Hannigan, were on the cusp of adulthood. She was 16 years old when she was discharged from the hospital on Christmas Eve 1971 and disappeared. Hannigan would be 63 today.

Daisy Tallman, 29, went missing Oct. 29, 1987. She was an athlete who had played basketball and baseball in school. She was traditional, an artist who painted, beaded and made pipes. She had a child who had died.

Karen Louise Johnley, 29, disappeared from a now-closed bar in Harrah. A cousin reported her missing and described her clothing and build and worried aloud about the person she was last seen with.

Destiny Lloyd, 23, was a popular childcare worker at Legends Casino in Toppenish. Her body was found in a canal near a remote intersection. Relatives and friends continue to agonize over her death, which was finally classified a murder.

So many stories, so many missing, so many murdered. But they weren’t just statistics. They were loved.