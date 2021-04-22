People missing from the city of Yakima

Several men and women have disappeared from the city of Yakima over decades. While this list is not complete, here are the cases of adults missing from Yakima as listed by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) and the Washington State Patrol.

• Michael David Thompson, 27, was last heard from on Feb. 4, 2018. He was reportedly on his way to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in Idaho and has never been heard from again.

• Cody Turner, 24, was last seen July 26, 2015, when he left his grandmother’s Yakima home.

• Chad Stotz-Gomez, 36, who knew Turner, went missing earlier that same month.

• John Andrew Aarlie, 52, was last heard from on July 16, 2011.

• Juan Hernandez, 28, has been missing since July 3, 2009.

• Larry Riegel, 57, last spoke with family in Yakima on the evening of Dec. 25, 2007. He didn't attend a belated Christmas dinner the next day and hasn't been heard from since.

• Sally Stromberg, 46, disappeared on Aug. 12, 2005.

• Eleanor Trujilo, 37, has been missing since Feb. 1, 1996. Her name appears on a missing Indigenous person's list maintained by the Washington State Patrol.

• Julie Lynn Moranda, 31, was last seen getting into a vehicle in early Dec. 7, 1990.

• Linda Adams, 15, was last seen in Yakima on June 1, 1978.