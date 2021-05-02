Family gathers to remember Daisy Mae Heath, who was reported missing in 1987 at age 29

War Cry Podcast featuring Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Phil Ferolito

War Cry Podcast is an all-Native female-run podcast showcasing Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People, including LGBTQ2S. Emily Washines is host. Lucy Smartlowit is co-host, fact-checker and handles research; Patsy Whitefoot is co-host and community consultant and Robyn Pebeahsy is co-host, producer and editor.

Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Phil Ferolito was guest on one episode and spoke about reporting true crime on the Yakama Reservation involving Native Americans. Watch it here on the War Cry Podcast YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MTHYM2-OUto