Police in Idaho and a family in Toppenish are asking the public for help in locating a missing teen.
Estelle Louise Strong, 13, lives in Lewiston, Idaho, in a children's home, where she was last seen March 27. Her aunt, Cissy Strong Reyes, believes she may be trying to get to Toppenish, where a family court hearing is scheduled late this month.
She is one of the four children of Rosenda Sophia Strong, who went missing from Toppenish in early October 2018. Strong's remains were found in an abandoned freezer in a field outside the city on July 4, just a few miles from her home.
No arrests have been made in her homicide, which is among many unsolved cases involving missing and murdered women on the Yakama Reservation. Those with information about Rosenda Strong are asked to call the Yakama Nation Police Department at 509-865-2933 or the FBI at 509-990-0857. Tell them it's in reference to case number 18-010803.
Estelle has long brown hair, brown eyes and is 4 feet, 11 inches tall. She has scars on her hands and legs and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and dark gray pants.
If you have any information about Estelle's whereabouts, call the Lewiston Police Department at 208-746-0171 or Reyes at 509-314-8200.