City of Yakima proclamation of May 2020 as Missing Persons Awareness Month

WHEREAS, a missing person is someone who has disappeared and their status as alive or dead cannot be confirmed as their location and fate are not known; and

WHEREAS, there are 696 missing persons and 142 unidentified remains cases entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) from Washington State; 26 of the missing person cases and 2 of the unidentified remains cases entered are from Yakima County, 9 of these missing person cases are missing from the city of Yakima and all 9 are now considered "cold cases” as they have been missing for more than one year; and

WHEREAS, medical examiners and coroner's offices in the United States hold more than 40,000 sets of unidentified remains, a number large enough to represent a small city; and

WHEREAS, when a person goes missing it can be an adult, teenager, or a child, and health risks, natural disasters, unplanned circumstances or those who are taken against their will fall into a list of statistics and they can all apply to us; and

WHEREAS, minorities, those who suffer from mental disorders and substance abuse who go missing often receive little attention from authorities and little sympathy from the public; and

WHEREAS, every missing person is a human being and deserves to be looked for regardless of age, gender, mental disorder or substance abuse; and

WHEREAS, the missing and unidentified have family and friends that love them and miss them and continue to search for them no matter how long it might take and their lives are now lived in limbo not knowing if they should continue to hope or if they should start to grieve; and

WHEREAS, the only thing family and friends of missing and unidentified persons want is for their missing loved one to be found and they need support from their community to continue searching and to keep getting the word out; and

WHEREAS, on March 18, 2020, Governor Jay Inslee signed HB2792 "Cody's Law" that requires Washington State law enforcement agencies to enter all missing persons not found within 30 days into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and coroners and medical examiners in Washington State will be required to enter any unidentified remains found whose identity is still not known 30 days after the remains have been found into the NamUs beginning June 11, 2020; and

WHEREAS, if you are concerned for someone's safety and welfare and do not know their whereabouts you should file a missing person report -- there is NO waiting period.

NOW, THEREFORE, I Patricia Byers, Mayor of the City of Yakima and on behalf of the Yakima City Council, do hereby proclaim May 2020 as

“MISSING PERSONS AWARENESS MONTH” in the City of Yakima and ask all people to join me in this observance.

• Source: Michelle Joe, missing persons advocate who works with the city annually on the proclamation. Her son, Cody Turner, has been missing since July 2015.