TOPPENISH — An hourlong gathering is planned Wednesday afternoon for the national day of awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women.
It will begin at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Yakamart, 111 Fort Road. People will gather near an outbuilding that features vibrant mural by artists Trevor Braden and Garrett Mesplie that bring attention to the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people.
Cissy Strong Reyes will speak. Her younger sister, Rosenda Sophia Strong, went missing on Oct. 2, 2018. Her remains were found in an abandoned freezer just outside town on July 4, 2019. Her death has been ruled a homicide and the FBI investigation continues.
Those attending are asked to wear red, ribbon skirts or regalia to show their support. Relatives and friends are encouraged to bring posters or photos of their loved ones. They are asked to wear masks and take other precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The gathering is open to the public. For questions, message Reyes or Lucy Smartlowit on Facebook. Get any updates and more information about Strong and other missing and murdered Indigenous people at the Help Us Find Rosenda Strong page on Facebook.