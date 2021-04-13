TOPPENISH — Rosenda Sophia Strong would have been 34 on April 16. As the investigation into her homicide continues, relatives and friends will remember her this Friday.
They'll gather at 3:30 p.m. at Pioneer Park, on South Elm Street at West Second Avenue. Strong's sister, Cissy Strong Reyes, is organizing the birthday celebration. She asks those attending to wear a mask.
"I'll be giving out .... self-care birthday bags," Reyes said. "I'll be also having a birthday cake for her this year with the release of balloons. I just want it to be like a celebration for Rosenda to remember her and let the balloons off."
Strong, a mother of four, disappeared on Oct. 2, 2018, after getting a ride to Legends Casino just a few miles from her sister's home. Her remains were found in an abandoned freezer outside the city on July 4, 2019. Anyone with information is asked to call the Yakama Nation Police Department at 509-865-2933 or the FBI at 509-990-0857 regarding case number 18-010803.
Reyes and their brother, Christopher Strong, cousin Roxanne White and other family and friends have sought justice for Strong and other missing and murdered Native women, girls, men and boys on and beyond the 1.3-million-acre Yakama Nation reservation. Many cases are unsolved.
Strong's siblings continue to await return of her remains so she can be buried next to their mother on the Umatilla Reservation in Oregon. Reyes provides updates in posts on her personal Facebook page and the Help Us Find Rosenda Strong page.
"Just sis I miss you and entire family misses you and so many friends miss you," she wrote recently.