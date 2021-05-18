Yakima Herald-Republic readers share their memories of Mount St. Helens 1980 eruption

Mount St. Helens erupted 41 years ago this month. Here's a small selection of letters and photographs from readers about their memories of the eruption.
Bob A. Wolff
CPT, FA USAR (retired)
I was the Commanding Officer of the 737th Transportation United Army Reserve Company, a 5,000-gallon tanker and support vehicles unit.
Our mission was to pick up and deliver multiple types of fuel to units in the field, thus our motto: “You call, we haul.” This was a unique Multiple Unit Training Assembly (MUTA 5) consisting of a Friday night to Sunday afternoon training weekend. We were to make a night move onto the Yakima Training Center, set up camp for day, convey deliveries of fuel, then break camp, make a night blackout move and again set up camp.
All planned activities went well.
On Sunday morning, as breakfast was being served, we heard the boom and just thought it was a jet breaking the sound barrier or a field artillery unit practicing live-fire exercises.
On this MUTA 5, no one was allowed personal radios and cellphones were still in the future. Seeing dark clouds heading our way, I decided to break camp early and return to our home base just outside the training center.
Upon reaching the gate, a young military policeman came running over to my jeep.
“Sir, you have to pull your convoy off the road and prepare for nuclear fallout. Mount St. Helens just blew,” he shouted.
“Sergeant, I’ve got over 40 vehicles and 110 personnel and I’m 4 miles from my headquarters,” I responded. “If you think you can stop us with that .45 caliber pistol, you go right ahead; I’ll take responsibility.”
Just as we arrived at our facility, the ash began to fall. After learning the full story, I called the company to gather, briefed them and asked for volunteers consisting of truck drivers, tow truck drivers, cooks and medics; the rest of the company was dismissed. The 737th set up an evacuation center.
During the next four days, we picked up stranded motorists, provided food and shelter for dozens of people and Gov. Dixy Lee Ray awarded the company a State Governmental Citation for Service.
Lorraine Lindblad
Yakima
It was my day off so I was home and could hear the sound of rain on the rooftop. I looked out on the balcony and discovered black flakes were falling from a darkening sky. We turned on the news to see that the mountain had finally blown.
Pacific Northwest Bell was my employer at the time and they called many of us in on an emergency basis to handle the increase in calls. As I couldn’t drive to work, they picked me up and helped me get safely into the office.
The switchboards were all lit up as it seemed everyone was calling in to see what was happening. We couldn’t tell them much more than they already knew. It seemed they just wanted the comfort of talking to someone about this scary event. It was the busiest shift I had ever worked.
My husband collected several small bottles of the ash and sent them to all our children who lived out of state. I still have a bottle after all these years. It was certainly a day I’ll never forget.
Ricardo R. Garcia
Retired general manager of KDNA, Wapato
It was around 10 a.m. when my wife, Monica, and I came home from church services. All of a sudden the sky went completely dark, birds started to fly into our big tree to roost; a very loud thunder-like boom went off surrounded by bolts of lightning.
Quickly I learned that it was Mount St. Helens erupting. We knew it, but what about the Spanish-speaking farmworkers cutting asparagus that morning? Immediately I thought of Radio KDNA, which had gone on the air exactly five months before (it, too, celebrated 40 years in December). Here was the big test, because KDNA Radio was and still is the only Spanish-speaking community radio in our state, located in Granger.
I called Rosa Ramon, the station manager. She assured me that she and her small staff were on their way to begin emergency broadcasting. When they got to the station, the news director and producer had started airing the big news. Santa Helena ha eruptado! Vayan a sus casas y sigan escuchando a Radio Cadena! (St. Helens has erupted. Go to your homes and stay tuned to KDNA for more information.)
Excitement grew among the Hispanics who resided in Yakima County and surrounding areas. They constantly called the station with hundreds of questions and the answers went on the air.
“The ash is actually very fine rock of the mountain,” listeners were informed. “Do not drive your cars because it can harm your car motors. As soon as you can, sweep the ash off your roofs” — and so on. KDNA became the only source of information for the farmworkers.
Soon enough, a local musician, Roberto Rangel, wrote a corrido (ballad) about the eruption and it became a hit on KDNA. The station still has the copy of the 45 rpm and will surely play it on the anniversary.
Kathleen Sizer
Granger
We were ready to go out.
“Make sure you take your coats,” I said. “It looks like rain.”
My children and I were almost out the door when my husband came home and said, “Come outside.”
“Do you see that dark cloud out there headed our way?” he asked.
I said it looked like rain. He said that wasn’t rain; Mount St. Helens had exploded. We had been following the Yakima Herald-Republic’s news reports on the volcano. What was surprising was how that moment would affect us.
Our son Gregory had only been here from India a month and still had jet lag. The girls and I went back into our home and viewed the event taking place out the window. Greg went to his bedroom, took off his clothes and put on his pajamas. He was still learning English and we had to explain to him that it wasn’t night and he didn’t need to sleep.
My husband, Dean, and his brother, Bruce, had just finished hauling our asparagus to Toppenish that morning. That one day and event was to affect our lives and our employees’ lives the rest of the year.
We couldn’t harvest asparagus for a few days as Del Monte wasn’t sure if the ash would harm the consumer, so they didn’t accept the crop for about three days. Our employees had to lay off until Del Monte decided the ash could be washed off the asparagus. We could not market our peaches and apricots that summer as ash clung to the skin of the fruit, and the fruit could not be washed. That event affected us and our employees for a full year until the next year’s crop came off.
Andrea Goberville
Yakima
We got up to get ready for church when we realized that Mount St. Helens had erupted. My dad, Rich Goberville, was working at a radio station. He went to work, even though it was difficult to drive because of all the ash.
Once he was on the air, he answered phone calls from worried listeners. He answered questions like “Our cows are in the barn, what should we do?” My dad, born and raised in the city of Chicago, would answer, “Leave them in the barn.”
We listened all day and my Mom suggested my sister and I write a letter to our brother who was in the Navy, which we did. My dad was also working at KAPP then and he was able to fly near the mountain a day or two afterward for a story. It was incredible. I remember playing with the ash like dirt and making “cakes,” which were like cement. I also had a necklace with a little bit of ash in it, which was fun to wear.
Tom Ring
Selah
On the morning of May 18, 1980, our group of four Ellensburgers was hiking over Longs Pass after climbing Mount Stuart the day before. We had camped north of the pass. A few minutes before reaching the pass, we heard what sounded like the loudest sonic boom we had ever heard. The boom echoed off the big south wall of Mount Stuart and reverberated around Ingalls Creek Valley.
“Maybe Mount St. Helens blew its top,” we said.
We ran up to Longs Pass to have a look.
We had been told by Gene Prater that we should be able to see St. Helens from the pass. For some reason, we could see no sign of an eruption (although a friend climbing Stuart that day saw the eruption happening several minutes before hearing the boom).
Absolutely convinced that Mount St. Helens hadn’t erupted, we spent the next few hours making up explanations for what we were seeing in the sky as the ash cloud approached.
“Looks like a rare morning thunderstorm,” we mused.
At Lauderdale Junction we could see northbound Highway 97 traffic coming out of the cloud with “dust” coming off the cars.
“Must be a dust storm, like back in the dust bowl era,” we said.
As we drove into the cloud, it was darker than the darkest night because the headlights wouldn’t penetrate the ash. It took three hours at a crawling pace to get home to Ellensburg.
We got out and smelled the ash that was collecting on the car: sulfur, like gunpowder.
“OK, so Mount St. Helens really did erupt.”
Unforgettable.
Charlotte Cook
Zillah
At our home in Randle on May 18, 1980, a huge black cloud from the northwest came toward us. In a few minutes it became so dark outside that you couldn’t see your hand in front of your face and ash was falling everywhere. We knew that Mount St. Helens must have erupted because we had been receiving warnings that an eruption was eminent for a few months and ash would be on our car every morning.
Everyone was frightened. This could be the end of the world!
Our water came from our well with an electric pump, so in fear that the power would go off we quickly filled the bath tub and all our kettles with water and got out the candles and matches. Luckily, the power never did go off.
The darkness lasted 4 or 5 hours and many people tried to flee. They would get only a few miles when their carburetors would plug up with ash and wouldn’t run any more.
After the darkness passed, my husband drove into Randle and brought home people from out of the forest who had sheltered at the Randle Methodist Church. We fed them from our freezer, housed them and washed their clothes for a week until Highway 12 was open again.
It rained right away, so that helped some; but every roof, tree and blade of grass was covered with 2 to 3 inches of ash. We had to have the ash cleaned off our flat-roof house, but I had the best garden ever because of all the minerals in the ash. My garden was up about 2 inches and I just scraped the ash off the top and sides of the plants. The cattle in the fields were unharmed and the local mills were still able to run and life returned to normal in about two weeks.
Ron Bales
Yakima
On Friday, May 16, 1980, it was time for the Boy Scout Camporee in a canyon northwest of Goldendale. I was the Scoutmaster of Troop 750 in The Dalles.
On Sunday morning we fixed breakfast before our church service. Lightning and loud claps of thunder drew my attention to the sky. It was solid black to the north and a beautiful, blue sky to the south.
One of the fathers arrived to take a load of Boy Scouts home.
“Have you heard what happened?” he asked.
“No, I haven’t.’”
“Mount St. Helens blew.”
My thoughts went to the times I spent at Spirit Lake as a Boy Scout camping below Mount St. Helens — the hike up Strawberry Mountain, canoeing, row boating, swimming. I later learned Harry Randall Truman, who owned the Spirit Lake Lodge, had refused to leave. He was one of the casualties.
My Scoutmaster, Sgt. George Eidemiller, was an incredible leader. His Troop 731 had the “Troop of the Week” award hanging in the Scout Lodge. It was now under 30 feet of mud.
As we drove back to The Dalles, we stopped at the lookout point at the top of the hill before descending to the Columbia River. It was an incredible sight. There would be dark days of gritty ash falling. The worst was east of the mountain, especially in Yakima. It was so dark, street lights would stay on all day.
I had wonderful memories of Spirit Lake and Mount St. Helens; the hike from Cougar around Mount St. Helens to Spirit Lake; memories of becoming an Eagle Scout.
I whispered, “Thank you, Sgt. George Eidemiller. Thanks for the memories, and may God bless you.”
Mary and Harlan Lyso
Rural Selah
It was a beautiful, calm May morning in our first spring as we strived to become “self-sufficient farmers” on a small farm outside Toppenish.
We were hard at work that morning tilling our garden when we first noticed that ominous “storm” cloud moving in from the west. Thinking that rain was coming, we hurried our efforts, trying to get as much done as possible before that threatening storm brought rain and concluded our work for the day. Shockingly, however, when the “rain” came it was gritty, not wet. The sky seemed to be boiling and suddenly, the sun had disappeared!
We quickly got the panicking horses into the barn and rushed inside to the radio to learn what was going on. By then it was pitch black outside and the streetlights were on. The radio announcer reported, of course, that Mount St. Helens had erupted. He fervently encouraged everyone to keep the phone lines free for emergency calls and then astonishingly immediately followed with, “And why don’t you call in and let us know what it is like in your area.”
My second job was supervising kids in Yakima who had Yakima Herald paper routes. The Herald wisely decided that it probably would not be healthy for the kids to be out in the ash delivering papers. So, for the next several days I became the “paper boy” for several neighborhoods in Yakima, driving through the ash, delivering a couple hundred papers each day.
An unexpected result of the eruption was that after tilling the ash into our garden, we ended up with the most productive harvest ever — winning several blue ribbons for the largest produce at the Central Washington State Fair that fall.
Dr. Timothy Melhorn
Yakima
My first sighting of the vast eruption cloud was from the porch at Westside Baptist Church, located at Tieton Drive and 34th Avenue. Someone announced that we were not looking at a thunderstorm, but Mount St. Helens had erupted. As I drove out N. 40th Avenue in a small VW Dasher, taking my family home, I had to be very cautious as the ash disrupted by other vehicles flew up in the air, impairing visibility.
At one point KIT radio interviewed local physician icon Dr. David Williams, who was attending patients at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, about the effects of the ash on patient health that day, and potential risks going forward. Dr. Williams and I were two of the four partners in Yakima Valley Internists, and he was on weekend call for our practice at both Memorial and St. Elizabeth hospitals. We talked later that afternoon and decided to keep our practice closed on Monday, and that I would take over calls at both hospitals beginning Monday at 7 a.m.
Dr. Williams and I were also neighbors with homes on City Reservoir Road. Monday, I left about 6:30 a.m. to drive slowly down Pecks Canyon Road to Powerhouse Road, then south on 40th Avenue to Tieton Drive and on to Memorial Hospital. The ash easily flew into the air and obscured my vision. However, traffic was almost nil and I saw only two other vehicles before arriving for morning rounds. As I went back and forth between the two hospitals that day, traffic remained very light and drivers were polite and cautious.
In the weeks that followed, my route to Memorial each day allowed me to monitor the site at 40th and River Road where the city dumped hundreds — if not thousands — of tons of ash. Of course, that site is now beautifully occupied by the Rotary Aquatic Center.
C. Keith Riffe
Yakima
My wife, Trudy, and I were at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Yakima. It started to get really dark outside.
Thinking it was rain clouds, I said, “Wouldn’t you know it, every time I wash the cars, it rains.” About that time, Pastor Bob Hill stepped in front of the congregation and announced, “This will be the shortest sermon I have ever delivered. Mount St. Helens has just erupted. Please drive carefully on your way home and don’t forget your children.”
Friends from the west side, where they got no ash, started calling for some. As a joke, I sent 5-gallon buckets of ash (with a little water added) to some of my “best” friends C.O.D. I never received a second order or a thank you. We do not receive Christmas cards from those people anymore.
Jerry Ward
Yakima
The ash was beginning to fall before we turned on the radio to hear the announcements of the eruption.
My wife, an elementary school teacher, immediately thought she would collect some of the falling ash that would be part of the show and tell period in her class, thus she set a Dixie cup on a patio table. That little cup disappeared as total darkness set in, and obviously Judy did not need to worry about collecting enough ash for her class.
The Yakima Valley College graduation in June of that year was the 50th anniversary of the first graduating class of the college in 1930. There were three commencement speakers from that class — Chet Hatfield, Zelia Johnson Butler and Alfred D. Gallucci. Similar to what our 2020 graduates are dealing with, it was quite a memorable graduation as the ash was still blowing around campus.
Guillermo V. Castaneda
Granger
I remember that day well when I heard that fateful, continuous rumble in the sky on May 18, 1980.
I was walking around in my pig pen, checking for holes and other possible escape routes for a wiener pig that was scheduled to be delivered at 9 a.m. And because our Valley had been forewarned of a possible eruption, I just knew that that rumble meant that Mount St. Helens had exploded.
So as a writer, I grabbed my pad and my pen and began composing a poem of the event at my picnic table, verse after verse, and continued doing so even as ashes fell from the sky upon my pad, and even as our family sat in the house, in the dark — frightened — as ashes clogged and choked our Valley. But I completed my poem: “The Day Saint Helens Mountain Blew Her Head.”
As a science teacher I was (and am yet) bewildered by this volcano’s power of having blown the heavy ash so high into the sky and so far away, a hundred miles to our home. Please ponder this.
On the day after the explosion I braved our ash-covered yard for to analyze this greyish snow. I was intrigued by its heaviness as I held it in my hand. So into two, 2-pound coffee cans I hand-scraped ash from my 1962 Volvo’s roof and fenders. One I filled full, the other only three-quarters.
One weighed nine pounds, the other, seven.
Ralph Woodall Jr.
Yakima
I moved to Richland in early 1980. On May 18, 1980, my friend Rick Lamoureux’s mom called to say Mount St. Helens had erupted. We were so excited to get to Yakima to see it and our parents. We took my car, could see the ash cloud north so drove to Rattlesnake Ridge to see it heading toward Moses Lake. Then back to Benton City, up to Prosser, where it looked like it was snowing, but was ash so had to skip Yakima, headed south up to Prosser lookout; could see the plume coming up behind Mount Adams. Then down to Paterson, west along the Columbia River, dark cloud north; we were in bright sun and blue sky to Stonehenge.
We headed up to Goldendale Mountains lookout pull out. We could see the ash plume but could not see Mount Adams, but could see Mount Hood. Then, Army trucks and cars covered with ash and lights on driving out of the ash cloud.
We could not get to Goldendale so headed east to Bickleton, then north to Mabton overlook; could see the clouds as it kept flowing to Spokane. We were able to go east along Highway 22 to Benton City, went back up to Kiona-Benton lookout; we were in blue sky and north as black as night clouds covering the view as the sun was setting into the ash cloud. We then returned to Richland; only small heavy metal like ash on the ground so lucky, no problems. Was a day in a life as one fun round day trip. Next weekend to Yakima, there was still ash dust rolling up as cars drove by our Terrace Heights home; then much of the cleanup was well underway.