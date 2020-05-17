Mount St. Helens 40th: Readers share stories about face masks, travel delays and gardening challenges

EDITOR’S NOTE: Mount St. Helens erupted 40 years ago Monday. The following is some of the letters and photographs we received from readers about their experience at that time. More will run on Monday. Our thanks to those who took the time to record and send their experiences.
Marci Helvie, Yakima
Sunday morning May 18, 1980, was a beautiful sunny spring morning at the age of 11 years old. I decided to go outside and ride my bike in my neighborhood at approximately 9:30 a.m. I remember the sky getting really dark, almost black. I keep riding my bike and feeling warm raindrops on me. In the distance I could hear my mom yelling my name to get home. I got home and my mom said we needed to cover all cracks around windows, doors and we can’t go outside. I said, “Why?” My mom said, “because Mount St. Helens blew,” and then I could smell an egg-like smell coming from outside.
We had to wear masks to cover our nose and mouth. Schools were closed; seemed like forever. We had about 6 to 12 inches of ash on the ground, on roofs, covering flowers, trees and anything that was outside. We also listened to the radio to receive emergency management information. We couldn’t drive our cars for fear our engines would become saturated with ash and ruin our vehicle. We walked to the store to get food and water and I remember the shelves were almost bare. The ash was hard to walk through; it was like walking through slush and knee-deep ice.
The best part of this experience was the neighborhood helping each other out. We would shovel the ash off of roofs, trees and most importantly the streets. It took a few weeks to get the roads cleared enough for traveling to schools, jobs, grocery stores, banks and doctors’ appointments.
Many people, including myself, saved some of the ash in jars and various other containers for souvenirs. I do have a baggie of ash to this day and will always remember Sunday, May 18, 1980.
Nancy Lust, Yakima
I first became aware of the mountain blowing on Sunday morning when I was riding home from Portland with my volleyball coach, Gayle Brewer. We could see the plume drifting east from I-82. We felt so fortunate to be seeing history happen! Then we turned north at Biggs and things got scary. Gayle could only see a few yards in front of him, so we had to drive very slowly; it was my job to keep an eye on the white line so we didn’t drive off the road. When we arrived in Yakima that afternoon it was dark as night, and eerily quiet.
The next day, every family on Canterbury Lane was out shoveling ash off their driveways and sidewalks. The neighbors helped us drain the pool and shovel the ash out of it. What backbreaking work! The next day, my father, Jim Lust, reflecting upon heavy weight of the ash, decided we needed to shovel it off the roof also. So much for the clean patio!
That summer I remember my father coming home from work each evening, leaving the car running in the driveway with the air fans turned up high for 15-20 minutes. Then he used the dust buster to vacuum up all the ash blown out of the air vents. This was his routine all summer that year.
As a senior at Ike, I was thrilled to get out of the last few weeks of school and get to graduate without taking finals! As a member of the Team Yakima Volleyball club, I remember having the most sought-after team gifts to exchange at tournaments – vials of Mount St. Helens ash. Yakima was burdened with too much of it, but volleyball players up and down the west coast really wanted those little samples of ash!
Doris Svendsen, Yakima
May 18, 1980, Sunday, 9 a.m., my husband and I arrived at Central Lutheran Church in Yakima for choir practice before the service. We became aware immediately of what appeared to be an unusual, ominous thunder cloud looming from the west.
An early arriving church member who had been tuned in to a local radio station appeared at the door to shout excitedly that Mount St. Helens was erupting.
I got to a telephone, called young teenage son at home requesting him to close open windows and to bring the dog inside. And we tuned to KIT radio and waited. By 4 p.m. Yakima and vicinity were as dark as the inside of a closet with the door closed. Street lights, which had already appeared, showed a fuzzy, foggy surreal glow.
The region awoke Monday to dull gray sky and began the long laborious task of removing the madding, tenacious ash, which clung to trees, plants, roofs, caused power lines to droop or break, damaged or buried vehicles, clogged gutters and drains, bowed blooming lilacs, broke or flattened just appearing spring crops (including my early leaf lettuce) and caused havoc with untold miles of forest areas.
Businesses and residents painfully shoveled and transported the ash into street gutters and open areas. With city and equipment loaned from other communities, crews gathered and ultimately dumped countless loads into the vacant area which is now Chesterley Park.
The Yakima School District with the aid of teachers and community volunteers opened various school facilities to students and/or community members in need.
Pat Goberville, Yakima
That morning we were about to have breakfast when one of my daughters said it was snowing outside, so my husband, Rich Goberville, went outside our home in Selah and said, “That damn mountain blew.” (It had been predicted that the mountain would erupt.) The day after the eruption he and our neighbor, Don Simpson, came over and they cleaned off the bushes all around our home and stood back to look at their work and noticed that the roof of the house was full of ash! So they got ladders and cleaned that off. Of course it all fell down on the bushes, so they did that over again. Next they did the Simpsons' yard and another home at the end of our driveway where an elderly couple lived, and cleaned their home doing the roof first of course. So it was a busy day of neighbors helping neighbors.
I have included my favorite picture of a billboard in Selah — “Mount St. Helens is a pain in the ash.”
Bert Sutphen, Gleed area
My May 18, 1980, began in the mountains on State Route 410, just past Whistlin’ Jack Lodge. We were up early that sunny morning hoping to get a load of firewood before it got too hot. We had crossed the river and had found a good log up one of the forest service roads above Camp Rogananda. It was beautiful sunny day but just shortly after I started the chainsaw, a dark cloud began to appear over the ridge above us.
I was still cutting wood when the thunder and lightning started and within a few minutes little drops began to hit the back of my neck. The drops were warm and dry instead of rain though, and there was a strong sulfur smell. It took only a few seconds to realize that what they had been warning us about for months had happened. Mount St. Helens had blown.
By the time I had everything in the truck it was getting dark, and by the time I had made it down to State Route 410 everything as getting dusty and very hard to see.
With the uncertainty of not knowing how long or how much ash would fall, we decided to try for home in Gleed. By then the visibility was terrible, however. It was dark and everything including the road was ash gray. We could see maybe 30 feet and since there was no visible center line it was hard to stay on the road. We could go about 15 mph and the only way to keep the truck on the road was to watch for the edge.
Cars in front of us were about impossible to see but we could tell they were there because the dust would get worse, warning us to back off. Luckily, there weren’t many cars on the road by then. It turned out to be one hair-raising trip to remember, but after an hour and a half, we made it safely home.
Rod Goosman, Ellensburg
Sunday, May 18, 1980 was a beautiful morning in Ellensburg. My wife, Barb, and I were having coffee outside on our backyard patio. At the time we lived in the northeast part of Ellensburg with good view of the surrounding hills. At approximately 8:30 a.m. we heard a noise that we thought was either a sonic boom or activity at the Yakima Firing Center. I remember commenting that I hadn’t heard a sonic boom in years.
Shortly after that we saw a large black cloud in the sky to the southwest coming over the local hills. We were disappointed that a storm was coming on such a beautiful day. Barb and I began putting away lawn furniture etc. to prepare for what we were certain was going to be a large rain storm. We could see flashes of lightning in the black cloud. Back in the house we received a phone call from a friend telling us Mount St. Helens had erupted. Ash began to fall and the sky was completely dark. Street lights came on and birds stopped chirping; there was an eerie quiet. It was very, very strange. We were both concerned and somewhat excited.
Of course we turned on news from Seattle and Yakima TV stations to get any information we could. We were told to stay indoors because no one knew how people would be affected by the ash. We filled our bathtub with cold water in case we needed it for drinking. I made a quick trip to the store to get a few supplies and, for some reason, a bottle of champagne. It was a strange and difficult time that continued for weeks because ash doesn’t melt! It just blows around in the Ellensburg wind. Until this current COVID-19 crisis, the Mount Saint Helens eruption was the last time Barb and I felt a need to wear a face mask.
Esperanza Borboa, West Seattle
In April of 1980, we packed up some belongings into our camper van, closed our bank accounts and headed north to Washington. We crossed the Oregon border into Washington on April 24, 1980. We camped over by Silver Lake; it was a beautiful place. On a short hike we saw in the distance a huge mountain. It was billowing white steam and we realized it was that volcano we’ve been hearing about in the news.
We stayed about four days before hitting the road and arriving in Federal Way with some friends. Those first few weeks we were busy settling in, looking for work. We decided to go camping and headed for the Peninsula on May 16th. We found a remote place to park our camper van and enjoyed the scenery and hiking; we never interacted with anyone.
Monday morning, we headed back to Federal Way. As soon as we hit the highway we noticed that all the cars had a light covering of dirt, sand, or some kind of soot. We thought maybe there was some road construction up ahead. Typical Californians, I was angry and told my husband that if our engine is damaged in any way by all this dirt we will sue the construction company. When we got home, all the cars in the neighborhood were covered in this dust. We asked our friend why is everyone’s car so dirty. Mike looked at us in disbelief. He asked us “where have (you) been?” Camping, we said. “Where, on the moon!”
To have totally missed one of the most historic events in Washington state’s history was too bizarre. We immediately took our camera film in to be developed but, unfortunately, there was too much white from the snow and the steam to make out the mountain.
Walt Ranta, Yakima
My parents, Peggy and Arne Ranta, lived in Packwood on May 18, 1980 where mom worked at the Ranger Station and dad worked at the saw mill. On that morning, they were flying from Seattle to Washington D.C. so mom could attend training, with dad going along to see the sights. As the plane approached Mount Rainier the pilot came on announcing that Mount St. Helens was erupting, and they had permission to circle Mount Rainier to observe the eruption. Watching the ash cloud, mom and dad realized it would hit Packwood, and they watched helplessly from the airplane as the ash covered their home. Luckily, they didn’t fly back until two weeks later and their home, which was the old Packwood Ranger Station in High Valley, had been completely cleaned by the Forest Service work crew.
Bill Beetchenow
The Mount St. Helens eruption was the morning after my senior prom at West Valley High School. My date, Jill Hayes, and I dined at Whistlin' Jack's with friends Mark Arend, Jon Nagle and their dates. I returned my date Jill home at a respectable hour, and went to an after party at my friend Wayne Haubrich's home.
I returned to my family's home on 72nd Avenue at around 6 a.m., as my Dad was headed out the back door to milk our family cow.
I woke a couple of hours later to the smell of my Mom cooking bacon. I stumbled out of bed; in a T-shirt and shorts I walked out to our newspaper box on the east side of 72nd Avenue, (when it was still two lanes), and grabbed the Sunday Yakima Herald-Republic.
The thing that struck me was the silence. No birds singing, no dogs barking, nothing. But I saw the clouds to the west; it looked like an enormous thunderstorm headed our way.
As we ate our bacon-forward breakfast it got darker and darker, so being curious, we turned on the T.V. There we found out that Mount St. Helens had erupted.
Mom suggested that we put out some cake pans, to see if we might collect some ash. We never found those cake pans.
Brooke Creswell, Yakima
We had parked at Randall Park and were jogging west on Nob Hill Boulevard. Some neighbors along the way were on their porches looking westward and calling to us that the radio had announced the mountain had blown. We were skeptical and kept running. Ahead we saw a black rain cloud with some lightning, but we were used to running in the rain. Then we began to taste the rain, which was ash. We turned around and hustled back to Randall and our car.
Betty Peterson, Yakima
On the early morning of May 18, 1980, my two sons joined my husband and I for a day of water skiing on the Columbia River at Vantage. Our younger son traveled with us and the older son met us there about 8 a.m., coming from Spokane, where he was in college, bringing a college friend with him. We were prepared for a beautiful day, bringing a large ice chest filled with food and a full urn of coffee.
We loaded the boat on the beach at the State Park and were getting ready to go out about 8:30 a.m. when the darkest cloud came over the ridge and we first thought about rain, until it was turning the sky black and started raining ash. There (were) about 12 or 15 people in the area and everyone was worried whether the ash was poisonous. Immediately all the people that were gathered there went to the nearby restroom and shut ourselves in. Very soon, the Park Ranger came and put us in the back of his pickup, taking everyone up to the ranger headquarters work shop.
We were not allowed to leave that day, so staying overnight was interesting. Our coffee was shared and didn't last too long. Also, a long wait to use the one telephone, as everyone needed to try and call home. Some people slept in the work shop and I was in the Ranger's house on the sofa with others on the floor. The next morning they would allow us to leave. Two of our boys rode in the bed of the pickup home with garbage bags over their heads. An adventure never to be forgotten.
Jane Ryder, rural Selah
I was where I usually was on Sunday, First Baptist on the corner of Yakima Avenue and Sixth Street. We continued on with the worship service, even after hearing that the mountain had blown. I was leading children’s church in a second floor room in that big, solid church. I will never forget seeing, hearing and feeling the lightning and thunder shake the building as the ash caused a dry thunderstorm.
Our church never had potluck lunches after worship on Sunday, but for some reason there was one that day. There was plenty of food, even for people who had not planned to stay and therefore not brought in food.
Watching a group of mainly older people gathered the one radio at church around listening to our local radio announcer made me think this what it probably looked like when they had gathered around a radio listening to reports about the Pearl Harbor attack. That same sort of apprehensiveness about the unknown future was in the room. The reports said all businesses were shutting down. With the phone lines jammed I didn’t try to go to work in the afternoon and accepted the gracious offer of Ethel, my neighbor, for a ride home to Selah Heights as I had ridden my new motorcycle in. We drove out North First Street about 2 p.m. It was so eerie to be driving in the dark, with the streetlights barely illuminating the street through the ash fall.
As I stayed home and cleaned ash for the next few days I enjoyed going barefoot as it felt so smooth and soft. When I hosed the patio it separated out in different layers and colors. We saved some in a jar and filled tiny glass vials, making necklaces. I still have one.
Matt Meyer, Yakima
I was 6 years old and was brought to Larson Fields by the Yakima Valley College campus to watch a fast pitch softball game that had some great players on show. It was a 9 o’clock game and the skies turned dark. Soon after, “snow” as I called it fell from the sky. We were told that Mount St. Helens had blown and we needed to go home.
My dad gathered us all together and brought us to my grandma’s house on Chicago Avenue. My dad left just after dropping us off because he had to. We didn’t see him for 72 hours. He was a firefighter here in Yakima and spent all that time, along with many other first responders, helping those in need. As he says today, “people thought the world was ending.” When we were able to go outside we wore masks and shoveled the ash into large jars to save for later.
Jeff Hagen, Yakima
Following the May 18 eruption there were many small explosive eruptions of steam and ash during the summer of 1980. While hiking with friends in the Cascades I even caught glimpses of two mini-eruptions. Activity increased on the mountain on October 16-17, 1980, so on Saturday, October 18, my wife Joyce, two-year-old daughter Lisa and I drove up to Mount Rainier with our camera gear. From previous hikes we knew there was a good view of St. Helens from Glacier Vista, a short hike from Paradise Visitor Center. We were hoping for an eruption to view, and we wanted to take photos of the plume.
I tried to make the drive more interesting by joking, “We need to have our cameras set up by 12:30 p.m., because the mountain is going to blow at 12:45.” We did reach Glacier Vista before 12:30, after hiking 1.5 uphill miles from the Paradise parking lot. I set up a tripod for our 8 mm movie camera and prepared my 35 mm camera and telephoto lens. Suddenly at 12:35 p.m. a large ash cloud began to billow from the mountain to an altitude of more than 30,000 feet. The mountain had erupted just 10 minutes before my predicted time.
As we shot slides and video we talked about how lucky we were, and then we were jolted again. At exactly 12:45 there was an even higher and more spectacular eruption that easily eclipsed the one from 10 minutes earlier. As it turned out, that second eruption on October 18, 1980, was the last large explosive eruption of Mount St. Helens. Not only did we have the good fortune to be there to photograph it, but I had unwittingly predicted the exact time it would happen.
Danene Knudsen, Yakima
The Celebration Ringers had just played their postlude at the 9 a.m. worship service at Wesley United Methodist Church when a huge dark cloud came overhead. These 13 teenage hand bell ringers had been invited to play at the 11 a.m. worship service at a church in Terrace Heights. Thinking we were in for a rain storm, we loaded tables, pads, hand bell cases and music into a pickup truck and covered the equipment with a tarp. We arrived at the church at 10:30 and with the help of parents who were chaperones set up for the service.
We played the prelude and offertory music. Then the father of one of our ringers gave a note to an usher saying that Mount St. Helens had erupted and encouraged the pastor to shorten the service and send the people home. The note was delivered and ignored. At 12:40, the service was finally over and we drove slowly back to our church in falling ash and total darkness. Our pastor was waiting for us!
The equipment was unpacked and everyone spent the rest of the day at home listening to the news.
Ted Cummings, Yakima
Sunday morning my dog and I rode my motorcycle from Wapato to Pullman. I planned to give my daughter a ride home so she could return with our pickup to move her belongings home after school ended. On our way home we stopped in Connell on Highway 395 for gas. We noticed a large cloud that looked like snow.
We gassed up and headed toward Pasco but had to return to Connell because of visibility. We parked the motorcycle at the police office and stayed at a motel for three days. We then caught a ride with Lions club members returning to Yakima. When our daughter could return to WSU I rode back to Connell Police Department to get my motorcycle and return home to Wapato. Thanks to Connell Police for storing my motorcycle and to all those who helped!
Nancy Burgess, Yakima
We were sitting in the choir seats at St. Michael’s Church when the ash started coming down. There is a window that slants from the top of the wall to the roof over the choir. It seemed like it was raining sand on that window. Our Priest had been in Italy during the war and assured us we had nothing to worry about; “This is nothing like Vesuvius!” He told us we would have no trouble driving home.
We all made it home fine except him. His car stalled at 16th and Summitview! My husband was a State Patrol Trooper then. It was his day off but he got called to work. He was sent, with another trooper, to stand at the old gas station in Naches and stop people from going west. One man came by and told his kids were up that way camping and no one was going to stop him so they let him through. The lightning was flashing horizontally and the electricity was really affecting them, making their hair stand up. So they went into the gas station where there were several other people and waited out their shift in there.
Jerry Courcy, Yakima
I was 21 years old, and at 7 p.m. that Saturday night a group of us arrived at Woody's party at Cascade Park. Played very hard, slept by the fire, hitched a ride back to Yakima around 5 a.m., a beautiful sunny day. Went to sleep and was awoken by static on my radio. Then I heard booms. So I step outside and it's raining — dirt? And thunder? I was still very "groggy" from the party, and rather confused. I couldn't get anything on radio, no TV. I called my folks' house, no answer … no cell phones yet, getting very nervous. So I drive from my apartment by Fischer Golf Course to 42nd and Summitview, couldn't see a thing, dust churning up everywhere. Took me over an hour and I saw one car. My family wasn't home. Pitch dark, can't find anyone and "groggy." Now I'm freaking out!
I remember thinking "The Lord has come and I have been left behind!" An hour or so later, going 2-5 mph and feeling very frantic, I made it to the car lot we had at 13th and Fruitvale. There was my family, removing ash from the cars and building. Whew! So I helped for a while, then found a place to sleep for a bit. Our whole family ended up going to Sunriver in Bend, Ore., for a week.
Joyce Hill
We had gone to Othello for a fishing weekend. Once we heard the mountain had erupted, we decided to head back to Selah before things got too bad. My husband and brother drove the open Jeep, and I drove our car. A few miles outside Othello we started getting into some falling ash. The guys just covered their mouths and noses with rags, and we kept going. The ash was getting so thick I couldn’t see the taillights of the Jeep in front of me. When I could no longer see the taillights even occasionally and could barely see the road in front of me, I started honking the horn to get their attention. I continued honking, and there was no sign of the Jeep. They never heard me honk and I never saw their taillights. It turns out the ash was so dense it muffled the sound of the honking horn.
They eventually pulled over and we turned around to head back to Othello because the Jeep was beginning to sputter. About 25 miles outside of town we had to abandon the Jeep. We limped into town with the car just as the National Guard was out blocking all the roads. Ash was getting into the car, even with the windows rolled up, so we were covered with ash. While we waited for the roads to reopen, a friend from Mattawa had gone out and retrieved our Jeep from the side of the road and got it running again. We bought two new air filters for the car, changed the oil and put oil-soaked rags around the air-intake valve to the air filter.
Two days after our first attempt, we headed back toward Selah, made a stop at Mattawa to pick up the Jeep and eventually arrived home.