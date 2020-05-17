Fire battalion chief remembers Mount St. Helens eruption as "black cloud" over Yakima

Bruce Hines was serving as battalion chief for the Yakima Fire Department in May 1980 when he noticed a black cloud on the horizon.
The dark plumes he saw were ash, swirling in the atmosphere from the historic eruption of Mount St. Helens in Skamania County, more than 150 miles away.
“I saw a black cloud and started an alert to all kinds of people,” said Hines, who lives in a retirement home in Yakima. “It had to be 5 inches of ash. I had never seen anything like that.”
Hines remembered contacting the National Fire Protection Association and the National Fire Service.
He called Dick Zais, the city manager at the time. He also called Tom Klingle, the fire department’s mechanic, with worries that the ash could hurt the engines of the fire trucks.
Yakima got blanketed in 600,000 tons of ash — enough to fill 31,189 dump trucks. Hines said the fire department took all kinds of precautions to minimize damage.
“We tried to limit travel so the ash wouldn’t hurt the trucks,” he said. “We also covered the engine and air filter so there would not be any damage to the engines. We were very careful.”
Hines applauded the fire department and the city of Yakima’s response.
“I was really proud of our people,” he said. “It was one of the highlights of my career.”