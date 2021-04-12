SURVEY: Tell us about your experience with access to health care in the Yakima Valley

Good health care is important, but it isn’t always easy to find in rural areas. In the Yakima Valley, we’ve seen dramatic changes in services over the past few years. Some developments have improved availability, while others have reduced services and care.
The Yakima Herald-Republic is working on a series of stories this year about health care access in the Yakima Valley.
We are seeking help from community members in the form of an informal, nonscientific survey which will be used to help guide our coverage. If you have 5-10 minutes, we hope you will fill it out. Names aren’t required, but we would love to talk with you if you are willing to share your story.
Take the survey at this link. This survey is also available in Spanish.
This effort is part of the Protecting and Promoting Local Journalism Initiative, a project supported by the Yakima Valley Community Foundation with assistance from Microsoft Corp. In Yakima County, the initiative is a collaboration between the Yakima Herald-Republic, El Sol de Yakima and Radio KDNA, whose journalists maintain independent editorial control of the project.