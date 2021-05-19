Fourth of July, other events are back this year at State Fair Park in Yakima

Yakima's annual Fourth of July celebration will return to State Fair Park this year after being canceled by COVID-19 last year.
"This annual celebration is important for all of us to come together and enjoy public events again," State Fair Park President and CEO Kathy Kramer said in a news release. "The last year has been tough for all of us, and we look forward to welcoming the community back to State Fair Park to kick off the summer.”
The Fourth of July celebration will be free, including parking at the venue. According to the release it will include a three-day carnival, food vendors and entertainment, as well as a fireworks display funded by the city of Yakima and Yakima County.
Other events
In addition the Fourth of July news, the Wednesday afternoon news release promised a Spring Fair Food Fest from June 10-13 and gave the most definitive statement yet about the Central Washington State Fair. Kramer has said previously that she expected the fair to go on, but Gov. Jay Inslee's announcement last week that the state will reopen on June 30 has solidified those plans.
"As you can imagine, with the latest re-opening news from the governor’s office, we are moving quickly to get everything finalized now that we have the green light to get back to business.” Kramer said in the release.
The Spring Fair Food Fest will differ from the version held last fall in that it will include an outdoor picnic area and people will be allowed to stay and eat on site. Admission is free. It will be open 3-9 p.m. June 10 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. June 11-13.
The Central Washington State Fair, set for Sept. 24-Oct. 3, will feature the theme "Celebrating Together Again."
For more information, visit www.fairfun.com.