Fair Food Fest to give Rotary's Operation Harvest a head start

Operation Harvest, Yakima's largest annual food drive, isn't till Oct. 3, but it could get an early boost from fair food fans this week.
The Central Washington State Fair's four-day Fair Food Fest opening Thursday — in addition to the corn dogs and elephant ears — will include an opportunity for guests to donate nonperishable food items in exchange for tickets to the 2021 Central Washington State Fair. Guests to the drive-thru food fest, all of whom must stay in their vehicles in accordance with health guidelines, will receive one free ticket if they donate three or more canned goods. Each vehicle is only eligible for one ticket, regardless of how many people are in it or how many food items they donate.
The event, which is in lieu of the COVID-canceled 2020 fair, is set for 3-8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Visitors will enter State Fair Park at Gate 15.
The fair organization has advised that this isn’t a typical fast-food drive-thru and that “it will take a little time to reach all desired stops ... so plan accordingly and enjoy.”
The donations, collected by volunteers from Yakima's Rotary clubs, will bolster the clubs' Oct. 3 collection, which annually supplies local food banks with thousands of pounds of food.