Fair Food Fest officially underway — and it's something

The drive-thru Fair Food Fest, which opened Thursday at State Fair Park and is expected to draw thousands over its four-day run, can't replace the actual 10-day Central Washington State Fair.
There are no rides, no carnival games, no animal exhibits. And you can't get out of your car. But what it does offer — in the same way as live-stream concerts, virtual art exhibits and Zoom happy hours — is something. And when the alternative is nothing, something can mean a lot.
That's what the fair organization had in mind when it landed on the idea for the food fest, President and CEO Kathy Kramer said Thursday at a media event hours before the fest opened. The elephant ears and corn dogs for sale over the next few days aren't just food, they're a connection to more normal times.
"Since we had to cancel the annual fair because of the pandemic, it was important for us to bring an element of the fair to the community," she said. "We know that one of the top reasons people attend fairs is because of the fair food. Plus, we couldn't imagine going a whole year without enjoying some of your fair food favorites."
The fest, which Kramer hopes will draw about 5,000 people, functions as a sort of vehicular parade through a series of 10 vendor stations. There are two lanes along the route, one to bypass stations, the other to get in line for them. So if, for instance, you don't want the Hawaiian teriyaki at Station 1, you just pass right by and head on to funnel cakes or curly fries or whatever you do want.
That said, Kramer emphasized that this isn't a typical fast-food drive thru; it will take a little time for cars to finish once they start.
"So please be patient and enjoy the experience," she said.
There will be little surprises along the route to entertain people, Kramer said. But the big draw is the food itself. Though the "stunt foods" like deep-fried Twinkies and nitrogen-infused cereal puffs aren't included in the lineup, the vendor lineup does include a solid selection of fair-food classics. There are universal fair favorites such as cotton candy and corn on the cob, and there are more local specialties, such as the Young Life BBQ beef sandwiches.
Kim Barr of Caldwell, Idaho, whose family has run food stands at the fair for 34 straight years, normally takes funnel cake and Hawaiian teriyaki stands all over the West during fair season. This year they've only done one of the 24 events they'd planned on.
"We did an event at the end of February down in California," she said. "Then we left heading to Arizona anticipating that we were going to open in Tucson the end of March, but one by one they started canceling. ... It's been a real struggle this year to be sitting and not working. The last time our funnel cake trailer was used was last year here in Yakima."
This event will allow Barr to fire up the fryer again. And it will allow her to keep alive her family's streak at the Central Washington State Fair.
"Never missed a year," she said.