Drive-thru Holiday Light Fest opens Saturday at State Fair Park

The inaugural State Fair Park Holiday Light Fest has already exceeded expectations, fair President and CEO Kathy Kramer said, and it doesn't even open till Saturday.
Kramer, standing across from the North Pole station along the fest's 12-station drive-thru course, said she can't wait for people to get a look at it. There will be live reindeer, there will be a gumdrop path leading to a gingerbread house, there will be a 120-foot "tinsel tunnel" for people to drive through — there will be just an unreasonable amount of whimsy and holiday cheer.
"You're going to be blown away when you see it," she said. "Over 20 miles of lights are strewn on buildings, on walkways, on anything you can imagine."
The event, building on the success of the September drive-thru Fair Food Fest at State Fair Park, is the latest effort by the fair organization to provide programming that works during a pandemic. As with the earlier event, people will be asked to stay in their vehicles and wear masks when they interact with fair staff. That notwithstanding, guests will be served a healthy dose of holiday cheer that hopefully will give them a nice respite from COVID for a while, Kramer said.
"We all know we've been through a lot," she said. "It's been a tough year, and I think we're all ready for a sense of normalcy and joy."
That's not to say the Holiday Light Fest is limited to the pandemic, Kramer said. It's billed as the "first annual" for a reason. She foresees future Holiday Light Fests as walk-around events with things like cookie-making and shopping. This year's need to get innovative has led to events that could outlast that necessity, she said.
"We realized we need to reinvent ourselves: Why are we not producing more events ourselves?" Kramer said. "We've got all the real estate. We've got a quality team. ... This was an event that was really missing in our market."
Though she said she can't predict how many people will attend, she pointed to the more than 4,000 vehicles that drove through the Fair Food Fest as a hopeful sign. That event was four days long. This one is nine days. Plus, Kramer said, the event has an ace up its sleeve.
"I'm pretty persuasive," she said. "And we've persuaded the big guy, Santa, to be here every night.