Phyllis Bruhn had strong words for her husband, Lloyd, when he was sick last month. You can’t die, she told him. You need to be here Aug. 4.
Lloyd was battling COVID-19. Being 90 years old, he’s at high risk of serious illness and death. But Lloyd also knows better than to ignore his wife.
On Aug. 4, the Bruhns celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at Whitstran Steaks and Spirits in Prosser, on the back patio where they sat at socially distanced tables with four family members per table, face masks handy. Phyllis and Lloyd, who live in Zillah, always go out to dinner for their anniversary. Pandemic restrictions wouldn’t change that.
They made it to 70 years of marriage and they beat COVID-19. Phyllis, who is 89, had it too, though she wasn’t as sick as Lloyd. He developed pneumonia, spent three nights in the hospital and recovered under close watch at home after treatment with remdesivir, intravenous antibiotics and steroids.
“We have no idea how we got it. We have been so careful,” she said.
Lloyd started feeling bad in late June. He was worse on June 30, so two of their daughters took Lloyd and Phyllis to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, where he was admitted. Phyllis was lightheaded, not eating or drinking, and was worse the next day. She stayed in the hospital one night. Lloyd came home July 3.
Daughter Doreen Jilek, who lives in the Tri-Cities, stayed with them after they got out of the hospital. Another daughter, Pat Clark, lives just right up the road and checked on them every day, as she always does.
Most their family lives close, with six of their nine children in Central and Eastern Washington, a son in Belfair, and two daughters in California. Phyllis and Lloyd also have 30 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Several joined them for dinner on Aug. 4, including daughter and son-in-law Janelle and Nick LaFlamme of Pasco; Clark and her daughter Didie; son and daughter-in-law Terry and Kathryn Bruhn of Zillah; Jilek and her husband, Pat, and son Colin.
It wasn’t the party they wanted to have, nothing like the big family reunion Lloyd and Phyllis arrange every other year on their anniversary. It was hard for Lloyd to be separated from his wife and children when he was in the hospital.
“He’s such a family guy. To be so isolated” was hard on him and the whole family, Jilek said.
Lloyd, always looking on the bright side, said at least he had a window in the hospital room.
Phyllis and Lloyd have faced other life-threatening illnesses during their seven decades together. She beat breast cancer about a year ago and Lloyd survived prostate cancer.
As the couple sat and talked on their nicely shaded back deck, Jilek and Clark smiled, laughed and occasionally looked a little mystified.
“They still tell us a lot of stories we didn’t know,” Jilek said.
Her parents don’t agree on everything, though they rarely argue.
“I like the sun. He likes the shade,” Phyllis said.
Phyllis and Lloyd moved into their Zillah house in late 2005 after living on a small farm on Gurley Road in Granger for 30 years. Their kids all graduated from Granger High School, proud Spartans. All were born in North Dakota, where the couple grew up.
North Dakota courtship
They met soon after she graduated from high school. She was Phyllis Larson then and working as a carhop at a small drive-in. Lloyd went there one night with a friend and Phyllis took their orders.
He returned the next night, asking if she had a girlfriend so the four could hang out. She did. They met up, headed to the park in Valley City, N.D., and goofed around on the swing sets and slides.
“We hit it off,” Lloyd said.
He was right in the middle of 11 kids in a boisterous German family. Lloyd’s mother died when he was 8, but his dad kept the family together. Phyllis, who is of Norwegian heritage, had six siblings.
A little while after the couple met, Phyllis and a friend moved to Fargo so she could attend Dakota Business College. “And then, after we moved to Fargo, somebody followed,” she said.
“Not mentioning names,” Lloyd said, grinning.
Lloyd got a job washing dishes at the Bison Hotel. Phyllis worked as the stenographer for the ready-to-wear buyer at deLendrecie’s department store.
They dated for several months and married at the Bethesda Lutheran Church across the river from Fargo. Phyllis wore a deep blue dress from deLendrecie’s. She tried on a bridal gown, but she wanted that blue dress. Blue is her favorite color.
“Lloyd wasn’t quite of age. He had to be 21. I was 19 and he was 20,” Phyllis said. They wrote for permission from his dad and he sent it right away.
The newlyweds moved in with a friend of his in Oaks, N.D. He was a dairy farmer, and Lloyd worked on the farm. In 1953 they moved to Marion, N.D., where he worked at the grain elevator. By then Lloyd’s family had moved to Portland, Ore. One of Phyllis’ sisters, Mavis Willey (who also married a Lloyd) left North Dakota for Granger, and Phyllis and Lloyd decided to join them there in 1966.
Lloyd got a job as a truck driver and Phyllis worked at Safeway and Food Depot in Sunnyside, often later shifts so the family wouldn’t need a babysitter.
Ready for more
Over the years Phyllis and Lloyd have shared a great love of dancing, which they enjoyed at Granger’s popular Circle Inn. The waltz is a favorite dance and “Waltz Across Texas” a favorite song.
“And to watch them dance was amazing,” Clark said.
She and Jilek groaned good-naturedly as they recalled all the times growing up they were subjected to “The Lawrence Welk Show.” It was the worst when they wanted to watch “Solid Gold” but couldn’t because there was only one TV.
Phyllis and Lloyd just laughed. They laugh often. Lloyd likes to tell good bad jokes. Phyllis, who wore a flowery shirt, dress pants, white sandals and big pink hoop earrings, has “The Chicken Dance” as her ringtone.
“There’s a lot of people in this world that have no sense of humor,” she said. “I have too much sometimes.”
They have much to celebrate, and Lloyd looks forward to more. “It feels great. I’m ready for another” 70 years, which made Phyllis wide-eyed. Lloyd grinned.
They’ve argued, but never had an argument they couldn’t solve, Lloyd said. Making marriage work takes work, Phyllis said.
“I’m surprised. Some of the kids get married and don’t even try,” she said. “You’re going to have ups and downs. It is no smooth sailing.”
She mentioned the time they went out driving with another couple and Lloyd headed out onto a frozen river. “It was fun sliding around the ice,” he said.
“It was not! I was scared to death,” Phyllis said.
They agree on cruises; they’ve taken seven. Phyllis has visited Norway three times. Lloyd knits beanies by the dozens and she crochets. They enjoy helping others and are members of Faith Lutheran Church in Toppenish.
Their family and friends turned out strong for a drive-by birthday party for Lloyd on March 16. All who drove by to wish him well that day were served cupcakes in their cars.
That gives Phyllis a goal now that Lloyd has survived COVID-19 and made it to their anniversary in fine shape.
“I’ve gotta stick around to the 16th of March,” she said.