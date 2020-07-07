The Yakima City Council approved partnering with a county agency to distribute more than $481,000 to the city’s smallest businesses.
The council voted 6-0 to allow the Yakima County Development Association to award $481,600 of Community Development Block Grant funding to micro-enterprises struggling with the financial repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.
Councilman Jason White was absent from the meeting.
To qualify, businesses must have five or fewer employees, including the owner. The owner has to make less than 80% of the median income for the surrounding area, per federal guidelines. The business must be able to provide proof of a valid city of Yakima business license and have been in business for at least one year.
Funding was allocated to the city through the federal coronavirus aid bill and must be used for response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Qualifying businesses will need to provide receipts or documentation of their COVID-related expenses for reimbursement, with reimbursement amounts not to exceed $10,000 per business, an amount that Senior Assistant Attorney Sara Watkins said was recommended by the state.
Watkins said utility or rent payments could be qualifying expenses.
Councilwoman Soneya Lund expressed interest in serving on a panel that would review applications.
“Businesses need the money. We need to get this started,” Lund said. “Time is of the essence here.”
Councilwoman Holly Cousens, who said she has served as the council liaison with the Yakima County Development Association, said she would be happy to alternate with Lund as needed.
Councilwoman Kay Funk said the council had received a letter from the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce about why the agency was not considered to administer the small business grants.
Funk noted that the Yakima County Development Association would not be retaining any of the funding for administrative costs, a requirement of the use of the federal funding.
Mayor Patricia Byers noted the city pays the YCDA an annual fee, which would cover the administering of the awards.
Both Funk and Councilwoman Eliana Macias requested monitoring to ensure the awards were equitably distributed, including to members of the Latino community. Macias added she would like to see outreach activities to ensure diverse applicants.
Byers noted that the county association had hired additional staff to help with translation services and that the application process would be fairly simple.