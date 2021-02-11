By population, 92% of the state will be in Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s coronavirus reopening plan by Monday. Yakima County is part of the other 8%.
The state’s Roadmap to Recovery plan divides the state into eight regions. Five of them — East, North, North Central, Northwest and Southwest — next week will join the Puget Sound and West regions in Phase 2, Inslee announced Thursday. But the South Central region, made up of Yakima, Kittitas, Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties, has not reached the necessary benchmarks.
“We’re looking forward to them moving forward as soon as possible,” Inslee said.
In Phase 2, restaurants can offer indoor dining at 25% capacity, sports competitions are allowed, indoor gyms can operate at 25% capacity and limits on wedding and funeral guests are loosened.
To get there a region must meet benchmarks in three of the state’s four categories: a 10% decreasing trend in case rates during the previous two-week period; a 10% decrease in COVID-19 hospital admission rates during the previous 14 day period; an ICU occupancy rate that’s less than 90%; and a test positivity rate of less than 10%.
As of Thursday, the South Central Region had only met two of them, the decreasing case-rate trend and the ICU occupancy rate level. Its rate of new hospital admissions had increased by 9% during the two-week period ending Feb. 6 and its test positivity rate was 14% over the most recently reported period, the week ending Jan. 23.
“The South Central region currently meets two of those four,” Inslee said. “We just need to get them over one more so they can join the other 92% of the state. We look forward to that.”
The state updates the regional metrics every two weeks.
He also announced an additional $87 million in business and rental assistance — $43.5 million for each sector — from the state’s disaster response account.
“We’ll have this additional $43.5 million going for businesses-assistance grants that can be used by businesses to provide for measures associated with the pandemic,” Inslee said. “These funds can be used for rent, for mortgages, utility assistance, technical assistance and to help prevent permanent closure of these businesses.”
Washington Hospitality Association President and CEO Anthony Anton cheered the announcements in a Thursday news release but called on the governor to help the South Central region.
“They’ve been disproportionately impacted by COVID shutdowns throughout the pandemic, and we know the businesses there are struggling,” Anton said in the release. “The communities have done fantastic work to drop their case counts over the past three weeks. We will work with the governor to understand why the region isn’t joining the rest of the state in reopening and how we can work toward a positive solution.”
Asked whether the region could receive targeted assistance such as additional vaccine allotments or rental and business assistance because it’s lagging behind, Inslee said he was open to working with local leaders.
“We look forward to insights from the local community of what could be helpful to them,” he said. “We like to listen to the local communities to get insights first, and we will certainly do that.”
Inslee’s director of external affairs, Nick Streuli, underlined that sentiment.
“We stand ready to help any region that would like help in getting COVID under control in their community,” he said. “Whether that’s testing resources or anything else, the state Department of Health and our staff are at the ready and at their disposal to really jump in and help with anything they need when it comes to COVID response in their community.”
He didn’t indicate whether that “anything else” could include an increase in vaccine allotment. Vaccine availability has been an issue nationwide. Washington is doing well in terms of distributing the vaccines, Inslee said. But there just isn’t enough of it yet.
“People have very understandable frustrations waiting for their turn in this line,” he said. “Boy, if I had a magic wand to come up with 7 million doses, I would certainly use it today.”
In the meantime, the region’s best bet at moving to Phase 2 is by doing things like social distancing and masking, Inslee said.
“The more that people effectively wear a mask that actually works, that’s snug or doubled; the more people that don’t have parties at their home or big gatherings; the more people that do that, the faster they can move forward,” he said. “It really is in their hands. The destiny of this region is in the citizens’ hands.”