The Larson Building in downtown Yakima will be lighted green at night in May in honor of mental health awareness month.
Green is the color for mental health awareness, and the 130-foot art deco building is a focal point on Yakima Avenue.
Comprehensive Healthcare approached Megalodon Property Management, the local property management company that owns the building, in April about the idea. Larry Hull, the company’s CEO, jumped on board.
“We are proud to support Comprehensive Healthcare,” Hull said. “They do great work for Yakima.”
Jodi Daly, Comprehensive Health’s president and CEO of Comprehensive Healthcare, said about 20% of people — or one in five — will be diagnosed with a mental illness during their lifetimes. She was grateful for Megalodon’s support and the visible reminder that conversations about mental health are important.
“We are very thankful to Megalodon for carving out the time and effort to do this,” Daly said. “As our community experiences a sense of isolation, stress and uncertainty, mental health month is a perfect time for us to have conversations about mental health.”
Both organizations remind community members that they are not alone, no matter the circumstance, and a number of community resources provide support and behavioral health services during the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.
For more information about Comprehensive Healthcare and its services, people can call 509-575-4084 or visit comphc.org. Anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide can call the local crisis line at 509-575-4200.