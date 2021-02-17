The city of Yakima’s Harman Center reopened to the public on Wednesday now that Yakima County is in Phase 2 of the state's coronavirus recovery plan.
With the reopening of the senior center, the public will once again have access to the site’s library, pool room and fireplace area. Crafts, games and coffee will restart on Monday.
Visitors are asked to social distance and wear face masks.
For more information about the center or for additional reopening plans, visit yakimaparks.com/senior-center or call 509-575-6166.