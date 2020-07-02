The Fresh Hop Ale Festival will not happen this fall.
The annual downtown Yakima celebration of beer and the hop industry, which last year drew a record 6,800 people, isn't possible this year because of COVID-19, organizers said in a news release this morning. It was scheduled for Oct. 3.
"We looked high and low for a way to hold this year's festival, but in the end decided it was best to postpone to protect the health and safety of our sponsors, volunteers, vendors and all of our fabulous attendees," Fresh Hop Group President Karl Vanevenhoven said in the release. "We will now focus our attention on looking ahead to the 2021 festival when we can be together again."
The festival, founded in 2003 as a fundraiser for the now-defunct Allied Arts organization, has become one of the region's most-anticipated annual beer events. Its success has allowed the Fresh Hop Group, which took over the event five years ago, to distribute more than $100,000 a year in grants to local nonprofits.
This morning's announcement adds to the list of high-profile fall events that have been canceled. The Central Washington State Fair was officially canceled in a June 22 announcement. And Chinook Fest, the annual three-day music festival near Naches, was canceled the week prior to that.
"There's just too many unknowns and we just don't see putting on a large-scale event in September as something that's safe or socially responsible at this time," Chinook Fest founder Cody Beebe said in a June 18 Facebook video.