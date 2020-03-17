School districts throughout the Valley are beginning to distribute meals to youth 18 and under.

The food service, commonly implemented during summer break to ensure nutrition among low-income students, is being rolled out as part of a statewide mandate by Gov. Jay Inslee to close all private and public K-12 schools for six weeks. The school closures will last through April 24 to help limit the spread of the new coronavirus and give health care providers more room to respond.

Yakima County schools closed Monday. Statewide, the closures will impact more than 1.1 million public school students, in addition to private school students and those in post-secondary programs.

Schools have been tasked by the governor with providing meals during the closure, such as sack lunches and breakfasts for youth. Each district is formulating its own plan based on state recommendations.

Children must be present to receive food. Yakima and West Valley school districts said children do not need to be enrolled in the school to pick up a meal.

Here’s a what’s available:

Yakima School District began meal distribution Tuesday. Sack meals for lunch and breakfast will be available to any youth age 1-18 in the parking lot of each school on weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily.

West Valley School District started meal distribution at all school campuses aside from the Freshman Campus Tuesday. Sack meals are available for pickup from 10:30 a.m. to noon weekdays. They are also available at Tampico Community Church from 11-11:20 a.m. Details on the exact location at each campus can be found on the district website.

This story will be updated.