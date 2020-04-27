It was late March when a handful of medical students from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences put their heads together to see how they could help their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Third- and fourth-year students had been pulled from their clinical rotations because of the spread of the respiratory virus. While they still had virtual coursework and exams to prep for — including the board exams required in order to become medical residents after their studies — they felt there was a need to support their future colleagues in the field who were on the front lines.
The small group, which dubbed itself Yakima vs. COVID-19, first coordinated with the Memorial Foundation to offer child care for health care workers in need amid school closures.
Then, the group started adding efforts to their campaign — and the number of people involved grew substantially.
Yakima vs. COVID-19 efforts
Expanding beyond child care, the Yakima vs. COVID-19 crew launched an ongoing drive collecting personal protective equipment like gloves, masks and sanitizer from local businesses throughout Yakima to be donated to hospitals and clinics.
They also created videos of encouragement for those on the front lines, as well as videos explaining the purpose of safety precautions like community members wearing fabric masks in public, and posted them to the group’s Facebook page and Instagram accounts.
They began sewing fabric masks to donate to those in need, became pen pals with seniors living in isolation because of the virus, and wrote thank-you notes to truck drivers delivering supplies of all kinds.
Today, there are roughly 45 medical students in all stages of their studies at PNWU and partnering health care programs contributing to local COVID-19 response efforts, said Greg Doornink, one of the group’s founders. Another 20 or so PNWU students in clinical placements in surrounding states, including Oregon, Montana, Idaho and Alaska, are either pitching in to efforts in Yakima from afar or working on replicating the services in their respective communities, he said.
“We kind of got things started, but it’s really snowballed into what it is because of so many people reaching out,” said Katie Buckman, another third-year student at PNWU and co-founder of the group. “They’ve brought all these ideas. It’s just really amazing to see what it’s developed into.”
On Friday, for example, 22-year-old Jennifer Kabat, a third-year nursing student at Washington State University’s Yakima campus, was buying groceries for an elderly stroke victim who can’t leave his house to run errands since he’s at high risk of getting the virus.
Those who are over 60, pregnant or have underlying health conditions are considered high risk.
Kabat said she joined the effort after seeing a post by the Yakima vs. COVID-19 group to her college Facebook page. She’s one of about 20 student volunteers doing grocery or pharmacy pickups through the group.
Natural growth and reach
“This for all of us just felt like a very natural thing to do,” Maycee Gielow, a third-year medical student pursuing a career as an obstetrician and another leader in the group, said of their various community efforts. “There are people who need help and we wanted to be part of the solution. If we can’t be out on the front lines, for good reasons, maybe we can find other needs and help them get met. It’s an honor to help a community that has come to mean a lot to me, and I think a lot of us would feel the same way.”
They attribute much of the group’s growth to its social media presence. Gielow runs that effort, in addition to personal protective gear drives, and the group pays for post-promotion through a civic engagement scholarship Buckman won in early February.
The group, while formed by PNWU students, is not officially linked to the university. This is a benefit in some ways, said Doornink, because it allows the group to be informal and flexible, and take on nonmedical efforts.
There is also a strong partnership between the students and college faculty, as well as a line of communication with the Yakima Health District, he said.
With the college’s help, group members were also able to contribute to COVID-19 testing in the community when a drive-thru testing site was launched at the Yakima Valley SunDome earlier this month. PNWU arranged the sign-up for medical students, and Yakima vs. COVID-19 group members volunteered. They also helped spread the word to peers to get involved.
“It was really neat to participate in that,” Gielow said. “I got to do swabbing … and then I also helped with organizing the (test) samples another day. It was cool to work with the military and other health care students. I thought that was a really neat collaboration.
“This is a weird time, so it was a cool thing to participate in and get to feel that I was actually hands-on helping.”
In the future, the students hope to use more of their medical training to help the community.
They are in conversation with local school districts, for example, on recording more videos explaining COVID-19-related health concepts and best practices to distribute to students. Group members have also proposed launching a service to check in on confirmed COVID-19 patients and provide health care guidance via phone, something that could start in the coming weeks.
Preparation for the future
The students see these efforts as part of their role as future medical practitioners.
“Something that I think is maybe unique to PNWU is that our school’s core mission is to improve access to health care to underserved populations,” Buckman said. “Being a provider in a rural area, a lot of (making) a big impact is being involved with the community so that you know what’s going on for your patients and what resources are available. … So (this) has given us a little practice in that, of being in touch with different aspects of the community and figuring out how to coordinate help efforts.”
Buckman said it’s not easy. The students are carrying the emotional weight of the pandemic and its uncertainty, like everyone else. They still have coursework, too, although it’s primarily virtual. On top of that, she said, many of them are third-year students who would normally be taking board exams and applying for residencies. The pandemic has created uncertainty.
“It’s kind of frustrating and scary,” she said.
But the medical industry nationwide will have to make accommodations for students in the same boat. In the meantime, the group efforts serve as a welcome distraction, she said, and the growing number of people getting involved helps bring light to an otherwise dark era.
“It just gives evidence that people truly care,” she said. “It’s really … heartwarming. There’s a lot of negativity in this world, so it’s nice to balance it with seeing how much people really do care.”
For information on how to get involved, or to ask for help from the group, visit www.yakimavscovid19.org.