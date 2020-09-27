Rose Sampson thought she could lose everything.
Sampson, co-owner of Rose’s Native Designs, a retail store in Toppenish that sells Native American crafts, closed in March and remained closed for three months.
The bills piled up. When Sampson’s mortgage company deferred payment for several months, she and husband, Ralph, used their house payment funds to cover the store’s expenses.
Sampson wasn’t sure at the time how she would pay her mortgage when it came due.
“I was worried at one time that I was going to lose everything,” she said.
Fortunes changed when the couple was able to secure a federal small business disaster loan and get caught up on business and personal expenses.
“It saved my bacon,” she said.
No business or employer, big or small, has been immune to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the last six months, companies and organizations have had to make drastic changes, raid savings and seek aid to weather the most damaging effects, namely declining customers and sales.
Conditions have improved as businesses reopen. But many owners are treading cautiously, especially with a possible second wave of infections.
Virginia Mason Memorial
In January, Virginia Mason Memorial became the only hospital within the city of Yakima after the closure of Astria Regional Medical Center.
That meant the hospital was an epicenter of the pandemic as it cared for the patients who experienced more severe COVID-19 symptoms. The hospital served 40-plus patients a day in June when the Yakima Valley was at peak infection levels.
Still, the hospital took a financial hit because it was unable to do elective surgeries for an extended period. Hospitals nationwide curtailed those services in an effort to preserve personal protective equipment for COVID-19 patients.
“Elective surgeries are the engine that drives the business,” said Carole Peet, Memorial CEO.
The decline in activity — and ultimately, revenue — prompted the hospital, Yakima County’s largest employer, to have its administrative staff take furloughs. According to the Yakima County Development Association, Memorial had upward of 2,500 employees.
Those working directly with patients, including providers and nurses, did not have to take furloughs.
Washington state hospitals resumed some elective surgeries in mid-May, but Memorial’s patient volumes are still down compared to a year ago.
Year to date, both emergency room patient volume and surgeries are down by 15%. Clinic volume is also down by 10%.
Peet said she declining numbers aren’t unique to Memorial. “When we look across the country, that’s pretty typical,” she said.
Declining patient volume is driven by people’s hesitation to visit the hospital or other health care settings during the COVID-19 pandemic, Peet said.
The hospital has been able to keep its finances in line with the help of federal dollars provided to hospitals. Funding included $14.75 million through the COVID-19 High Impact Payment fund given to hospitals in areas hard hit with COVID-19.
“The federal dollars were critical for Memorial and other organizations to have that buffer of support,” Peet said.
Manufacturing at Shields
In February, officials at Shields, a Yakima plastic manufacturer, were looking at the prospect of layoffs. The company was already starting to see the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales of building products, a key product offering, were beginning to drop.
The company is among the top 15 employers in Yakima County according to the Yakima County Development Association. It has employed about 550 employees, but the figure is fluid.
“We were pretty fearful,” said Scott Houtz, director of operations for Shields and several other facilities for parent company Novolex.
But company officials wanted to keep employees calm, Houtz said. While trying to figure out a sales strategy, the company also implemented a COVID-19 safety plan. That included dropping enforcement of its attendance policy so employees would be more at ease about staying home if they were sick and cleaning the facility several times over 24 hours.
On the sales side, the company increased the production of food-related items, such as takeout containers. When the demand for personal protective equipment started rising, the Novolex saw an opportunity to change its production lines in Yakima and at its other plants. The company began making gowns, face shields and other items.
Houtz credits this pivot to helping the company through a challenging three months. “It’s what saved us from doing layoffs,” he said.
With construction activity picking up, building material sales have increased over the past few months. The company is still producing personal protective equipment, though not at the same levels as several months ago.
The company went from being concerned about layoffs to hiring workers, which has been a challenging task in recent months.
Houtz believes potential applicants are still concerned about working during the COVID-19 pandemic. With additional unemployment funds available, that has likely kept more potential employees from returning to work right away.
“It’s a scary thing in the middle of the pandemic to put yourself out there with people you don’t know, and you’re not sure how the business is handling it,” Houtz said.
But applications have increased in the last 30 to 60 days compared to April and May, he said.
While Shields is a better business position now, company officials are aware a second wave of infections is possible.
Houtz said the company is prepared to increase the production of certain product lines, such as personal protective equipment and food packaging, if a new wave of infections hit the U.S. and forces specific business segments, such as building and construction, to scale back.
“We now know what COVID-19 is capable of doing to our economy,” he said.
Backwoods Cafe
After closing for several months, Juan and Dora Vega, owners of Backwoods Café in Yakima, were able to reopen in June. They offered takeout for several months before resuming indoor dining several weeks ago.
Dora Vega said they managed to get through the pandemic by using business savings and a local small business grant. With sales still far below normal, the couple felt it was best to take a small loan, the first they’ve taken in the 19 years they’ve operated the business.
Vega said the restaurant had been generating, on average, $8,000 in monthly gross revenue during its peak summer months. That’s far below the $28,000 a month that usually comes in during those months.
The pandemic also has affected longtime staff. Dora Vega said she had put an employee on standby when business declined. Standby allows the person to file for unemployment until business improves. After some time passed and the restaurant couldn’t provide work, the employee decided to get another job, Vega said.
But what ultimately drove the couple to take a $20,000 loan was the lingering uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic. After listening to public health experts, the couple concluded they needed to potentially prepare for the potential of additional economic fallout due to a new increase in COVID-19 cases.
The loan is enough for the couple to pay expenses through the end of the year, and even into January, if the restaurant doesn’t generate enough revenue because of another closure.
Vega is working to build savings again with any leftover money in the last few months.
“We were thinking ahead of the winter months with slow business or no business,” she said.
Rebuilding
Rose’s Native Designs reopened its retail store three months ago. Business has been mixed, but the couple has covered its expenses, thanks in part to the loan they received and a small business grant from Yakima County.
“We’re current now,” she said.
Still, the close call the couple experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic has them on alert. Rose Sampson said they have worked to keep the store’s expenses down. She has been spending several days a week making crafts and other items sold in the store. She has opted to use up the raw material she has available rather than buy new for additional cost savings.
Meanwhile, Ralph Sampson has been working on an online store. The couple did sell some items virtually to customers from different parts of the U.S. while the store was closed but having an online store would enable them to make more sales if the store had to shut down again.
The couple always considered an online presence but never had the time to work on one as they were busy running the store and selling at powwows and roadshows. Now that such events are canceled, there is time to build a website, Rose Sampson said.
Sampson hopes if infections start increasing again, that it won’t be as bad.
“People here know what to do because we already did it,” she said.
Memorial, too, is working to rebuild its service volumes, especially at its clinics. The hospital, through its state associations and its efforts, is working to let patients know it’s safe to receive medical care.
Getting that clinic volume up is crucial, as providers at those clinics provide referrals for elective services.
“We’re relying on our providers to get the word out to their patients that it’s safe to get care and to get procedures,” Peet said.
Peet said she is concerned about the potential for increasing infections in November and December. Still, she believes that the hospital will be better prepared and equipped to deal with increasing COVID-19 infections.
The hospital also has been actively recruiting for nurses and providers who would play a crucial role if the number of COVID-19 patients increases again.
“We learned a lot in the first wave,” she said. “We’re prepared with our supplies and our workforce.”
Peet is hoping, however, that the community’s continued compliance with safety measures, such as mask-wearing, hand washing and social distancing, will reduce the severity of infection in the winter months.
“I would like Yakima to lead the way and not have a second resurgence,” she said.