Yakima County remained at 20 confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 cases Sunday.

One person has been hospitalized, while the others are recovering at home, a Yakima Health District news release said.

Meanwhile, local and state leaders said Sunday they are discussing the need for a shelter-in-place order.

A “shelter-in-place” order is the broad term for a directive that asks people to seek safety within their own dwellings, rather than to evacuate the area or to congregate in an established emergency center.

Such an order is not a directive telling people they can’t leave their homes.

Gov. Jay Inslee has not issued a shelter-in-place order for Washington. But other states that have — including California and Louisiana — allow people to go out for groceries and medical care.

People in those states also are allowed to get outside to walk, bike, hike and walk their pets so long as they keep the recommended 6 feet of social distancing between themselves and the nearest person.

The city of Everett issued its own shelter-in-place directive Friday evening, becoming the first Washington municipality to do so. Mike Faulk, a spokesman for Gov. Jay Inslee, said that’s an option other cities can explore as well.

Officials and medical staff from Virginia Mason Memorial held a news conference Saturday calling for a shelter-in-place order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Yakima city spokesman Randy Beehler said Sunday that health officials have not recommended a shelter-in-place order for Yakima.

Horace Ward, operations manager for the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management, said the local governments and the state "are all working as one front moving forward.”

Stay home

Local health officials stress that people in the Yakima Valley should stay home.

Carole Peet, CEO for Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, said at a Saturday news conference that people need to stay home for at least two weeks to ensure health care providers have the resources they need to handle the coronavirus outbreak.

The Yakima Health District also recommended strict adherence to social distancing guidelines — maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from others at all times and staying home except for necessary food and medicine runs, essential employment and outdoor recreation.

Faulk said the governor’s office is focused on serving the public and finding solutions.

“People in health care are under extreme pressure right now,” he said. “We want to help.”

Faulk said a stay-at-home order doesn't need to come from the state.

“There are steps, like a stay-at-home order, that are local options for this,” he said. “The best thing to do is to look at what the city of Everett did last week.”

Beehler said city leadership is following the recommendations of health officials and the orders of the governor.

“It hasn’t been recommended to the city by health officials that there be a shelter-in-place at this time,” he said.

Beehler said people need to practice social distancing guidelines.

“It’s OK for people to be outside,” he said. “But they do need to be practicing social distancing. Kids shouldn’t be congregating on playgrounds. Adults shouldn’t be out playing volleyball, where everyone is touching the same object.”

Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers said Sunday that city leadership is in contact with local, state and national health agencies about the health crisis.

“The city and the Yakima Health District are in constant communication,” she said. “We are constantly evaluating options. People need to know that.”

Ward, the county emergency operations manager, said discussions about shelter-in-place options likely will happen this week.

“We’ve already asked politely that you stay at home, keep your distance and minimize contact,” he said. “A shelter-in-place is the next level of social distancing. People need to take it seriously.”

Ongoing conversations

Ward said the office is continuing its contingency planning to minimize hazards as the virus spreads.

Planning right now includes looking into possible locations for a secondary medical facility and new supply sources, he said.

Faulk said the governor’s office is and has been involved in ongoing conversations at the local level — including with Virginia Mason Memorial staff — regarding requests for a shelter-in-place order.

Inslee's staff was copied on emails with the hospital starting late Friday and responded Saturday, Faulk said.

“The state was engaged with them,” he said. “State officials were responsive to try to address people’s concerns.”

Peet said Sunday those conversations are continuing.

“We have reached out to our state Department of Health and to the governor’s team,” Peet said in a written statement. “We will be continuing our conversations with them and the Yakima Health District to make sure our community is prepared to respond.”

Faulk said a stay-in-place order for Yakima is still a possibility and that requests are not being ignored or denied.

Other developments

• A second Yakima Catholic Diocese priest has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The diocese reported Sunday that the Rev. José de Jesús “Chuy” Ramírez, 69, a senior priest in residence at Our Lady of the Desert Parish in Mattawa, tested positive for COVID-19. Ramirez has only mild cold- and flu-like symptoms and is recovering in self-isolation, a diocese news release said.

The Rev. Alejandro “Alex” Trejo, 48, pastor of the parish in Mattawa, was released March 18 from the Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, where he received 11 days of intensive care for pneumonia-like symptoms from the coronavirus. He is recovering at a private residence in Yakima, the news release said.

Yakima Bishop Joseph Tyler said he is considering closing Catholic churches in the diocese in Yakima for at least the next two weeks to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“We all must do our part to heed the social distancing and hygiene measures that health experts tell us are needed at this time in order to manage this health crisis well,” Tyson said in the news release.

• U.S. Postal Service delivery is not affected by state and local actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even if there's not an exemption spelled out in a health order, postal operations are governed by federal law, not state and local law, according to information from the Seattle District office.

The USPS is working closely with state and local governments to continue service in a manner that protects employees and the public, USPS spokesman Ernie Swanson said.