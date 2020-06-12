Yakima County Development Association will be awarding grants to 43 local small businesses through the Working Washington small business emergency grant program.
The organization, which partnered with the state Department of Commerce, will disburse $380,495 to help businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to reimburse up to $10,000 for operating and other expenses, including rent and utilities. The Yakima County Development Association will administer the grants over the one-year contract period, which ends in June 2021.
To qualify for the grant program, for-profit businesses had to have 10 or fewer employees and be in business for at least a year.
Statewide, $10 million was earmarked from the program through the state’s emergency response fund and the governor’s economic development strategic reserve fund.
More than 750 Yakima County businesses applied for the grant program in late April. From there, a local committee screened the applications and forwarded 96 applications to the state Department of Commerce, which made the final selection.
Collectively, the businesses that were selected employed 214 workers and the grants are expected to help preserve 189 jobs. Recipients came from a wide variety of industries including retail and restaurants, health care, construction, recreation, automotive and fitness. The recipient pool also includes 21 women-owned businesses, 16 minority-owned businesses, three veteran-owned businesses and a tribally-owned business.
A full recipient list can be found at https://www.chooseyakimavalley.com/covid19/wwsbeg.
The Yakima County Development Association is now accepting applications for a separate grant program for Yakima County businesses with five or fewer employees. A similar program for businesses in the city of Yakima, which are not eligible for the county-wide program, also is in the works.