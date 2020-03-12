Gov. Jay Inslee announced mandatory six-week-long closures of all schools within King, Snohomish and Piece counties, where the spread of the coronavirus is most rampant in Washington.

Those Seattle-area schools are expected to close by Tuesday and remain closed through April 24.

As a result, the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction implored all schools and families throughout the state to begin contingency planning for potential closures.

Schools will be expected to provide child care for first responders and health care workers, compensate staff and provide meals to students who need them, OSPI said in a statement.

The announcement comes as the Yakima Health District confirmed the first two cases of COVID-19 in the county. The patients are in the 60s and 80s and are recovering from the virus at home. Community transmission of the coronavirus is likely growing, the district said.

Families are encourage to keep children home if they are sick, the health district said.

As the virus spreads, Yakima-area schools have reported ramped up planning in anticipation of potential school closures.

A series of school-related events have been cancelled, including tournaments, parent-teacher conferences and school dances.

Coordinated response locally

Kevin Chase, superintendent of Educational Service District 105, an agency that provides support for regional school districts, said districts were coordinating a uniform response to the arrival of the virus.

He said area districts are considering or have begun cancelling events that would gather groups of 250 or more people. Yakima, West Valley and Selah school districts have already done so, he said.

Chase said districts were making plans to provide child care for first responders and health care providers, distribute meals to students from low-income families who receive free and reduced cost breakfasts and lunches through school,and assemble packets of materials students can take home to continue some school work during a closure.

At least seven of the 15 Yakima County school district previously said they will not provide remote learning in the case of a school closure due to the inability to provide equal access. Yakima and Sunnyside school districts, the two largest in the county, were among them. Factors included computer access, internet access and the inability to provide support to students with individualized learning plans or special needs.

Toppenish School District was the only local school district that reported plans for remote learning. Others said earlier this week that they might develop plans.

If a school closure cuts the school year short, schools would be expected to make up school days through June 19.

Chase said grades would be calculated based on what had been earned so far in the year.

Other measures

Districts are taking a series of measures to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Earlier this week, West Valley School District, the third largest district in the county, began limiting non-essential employee travel outside of the county and suspending facility use for large events. On Thursday, the district limited after-school, evening and weekend events to no more than 250 attendees, barred outside volunteers and visitors from school aside from parent drop off and pick up of students, adjusted parent-teacher conferences so they are not held face-to-face and began preparing to offer remote learning in the case of a closure.

Yakima School District has also implemented several of these short-term policies. The district has a coronavirus task force that is meeting Thursday and Friday to formulate additional plans.

District communications director Kirsten Fitterer said that the district will implement its summer feeding program in the case of a school closure to provide meals to students. She said this system, which sends school buses converted to food trucks to low-income housing sites, apartments and some parks to distribute meals, would likely be altered to account for the virus and “could be collaborative with other organizations.” During the school year, the district provides meals to all 16,000 of its students.

Chase said the need for food distribution plans is widespread, as some districts have as many as 90% of their student body coming from low-income families.