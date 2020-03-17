School districts throughout the Yakima Valley are beginning to distribute meals to youths 18 and under.

The food service, commonly implemented during summer break to ensure nutrition among low-income students, is being rolled out as part of a statewide mandate by Gov. Jay Inslee to close all private and public K-12 schools for six weeks. The school closures will last through April 24 to help limit the spread of the new coronavirus and give health care providers more room to respond.

Yakima County schools closed Monday. Statewide, the closures will impact more than 1.1 million public school students, in addition to private school students and those in post-secondary programs.

Schools have been tasked by the governor with providing meals during the closure, such as sack lunches and breakfasts for youths. Each district is formulating its own plan based on state recommendations.

All children qualify for the meals. Most districts require that children be present to receive food, but do not require them to be enrolled in the school to pick up a meal. Contact your district for details.

District food services will continue through April 24 unless otherwise stated, aside from potential closures for spring break, which vary by district.

Here’s what’s available:

Yakima School District began meal distribution Tuesday. Sack meals for lunch and breakfast will be available to any youths age 1-18 weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily, with the exception of the scheduled spring break from April 6-10. Distribution will take place in the parking lot of each school except Discovery Lab, Stanton Academy and Yakima Online, which were consolidated moving forward due to low turnout on the first day of meals.

During the first day of services in Yakima School District on Tuesday, 2,780 of the district’s 16,000 students received meals.

Sunnyside School District is launching food services on Thursday. Families of youths 18 and under can either receive meals by drive-thru in student drop-off lanes at each campus, or students can walk up. Meals are available at different times depending on the campus, to ensure parents with different schedules can access the resource with their children. Distribution times for each location range from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m:

Harrison Middle School 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Sunnyside High School 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sierra Vista Middle School 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Washington Elementary 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Outlook Elementary 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pioneer Elementary and Sun Valley Elementary 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Chief Kamiakin Elementary 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

West Valley School District started meal distribution at all school campuses aside from the Freshman Campus Tuesday. Sack meals are available for pickup from 10:30 a.m. to noon weekdays. They are also available at Tampico Community Church from 11-11:20 a.m. Details on the exact location at each campus can be found on the district website.

Toppenish School District is launching grab-and-go meals Wednesday. They will be available from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Kirkwood Elementary School, Valley View Elementary School and Toppenish Middle School to all youths 1-18.

Beginning April 6, the district will also distribute meals to bus stops throughout the district including rural routes. Food services will not be available for the week of March 30 through April 3, which was the scheduled week for spring break.

Grandview School District will begin providing sack breakfast and lunch meals Wednesday. Meals will be distributed by bus weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. at several locations throughout the district, including McClure Elementary School, Arthur H. Smith Elementary School and Grandview Middle School. School buses will travel their regular routes during the one-hour window, making stops and handing out meals to youths 1-18. Additional in-town stops are planned. Details will be posted to the district website.

Selah School District is beginning meal services Wednesday, with the exception of the planned spring break week of April 6-10. Pick-up meals will be available to all youth 18 and under at designated locations from 10:30 a.m. to noon weekdays. The district is ironing out possible delivery service beginning the following week. Details on pick-up locations throughout the district can be found on the district website.

Wapato School District will be offering grab-and-go meals for youths age 1-18 beginning Wednesday. They will be available from 11 a.m. to noon on weekdays, with the exception of the planned spring break, April 6-10. Pick-up locations will be at:

Simcoe Elementary School

Wapato High School

Adams View Complex on Fort Road

Wolf Point Complex on Campbell Road

Wind Machine Sales at 5250 Yakima Valley Highway

The Parker post office at 301 Second Ave. in Parker

Wheeler’s Kountry Korner

Leo Gasseling Farms at 750 Evans Road in Wapato

East Valley School District is still determining how to safely distribute meals, limiting exposure of those picking up and distributing food. It does not have plans for meal distribution this week. The district intends to update the community via email, text, social media and the district website.

Granger School District will be offering grocery packages with 10 days worth of breakfast and lunch materials, which will be distributed on two days: March 23 and April 13. Distribution will take place by drive-thru in the school bus loop from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 4-6 p.m. on each of the two days. The intent is to limit both inconvenience to families and exposure, according to the district. The groceries are available to any child 18 and under who lives in Granger.

Delivery services to rural families who can’t reach the school will be made on March 24. For more information, contact 509-854-1614 and leave a message.

Naches Valley School District will offer breakfast and lunch sack meals at Naches Valley Middle School beginning Wednesday. Youth 0-18 can pick up the meals from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The district will offer meals through spring break, and is also considering expanding meal distribution in the coming weeks to follow district bus routes.

Zillah School District will offer breakfast and lunch sack meals to all children 0-18 beginning Wednesday. Meals will be available weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon for pick-up at Hilton Elementary School and at Adams Park, on the corner of Second Avenue and Adams Park Drive in Zillah.

Highland School District will offer meals by pick-up beginning Monday. Sack breakfasts and lunches will be available to Cowiche and Tieton youth 0-18 on weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with the exception of the planned week of spring break, April 6-10. Pick-up locations are at Tieton Intermediate School’s front entrance and Highland Junior High’s student services office.

Mt. Adams School District will begin meal distribution Thursday. A sack lunch and breakfast will be delivered to student households by a marked district vehicle between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily Monday through Friday, with the exception of spring break, the week of April 6-10. Students who walk can pick up sack meals at White Swan High School or Harrah Elementary kitchens during the same hours beginning Wednesday.

Mabton School District will offer sack meals beginning Monday to any youth 18 and under. Breakfast and lunch grab-and-go sacks will be handed out weekdays during the 10:30 a.m. to noon window by Mabton School District buses on routes through the Artz Fox Elementary parking lot, the Park Bus Stop and at normal bus stop locations outside of city limits.

Union Gap School District will begin offering pick-up sack meals Wednesday. Youth from birth to 18 are able to pick up a meal in front of the school campus from 10:30 a.m. to noon weekdays, if they have safe walking routes. Meals will also be delivered by bus stop. The district is still determining whether meals will be available during the planned week of spring break April 6-10.