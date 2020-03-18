Beyond telling people to wash their hands and stay away from sick people to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, health officials have offered a few simple messages:

Be smart. Be considerate. Be kind.

Media coverage of the coronavirus, which causes an illness called COVID-19, has dominated headlines for the past several days as the statewide count climbed past 1,000 confirmed cases.

In the midst of readers asking for answers about testing capacity and community spread, a repeated request also surfaced.

“Would love to see the Herald writing some articles of the good that is happening and will happen during this crisis,” wrote Heights Church Pastor Mark Grange in one email.

Two new Yakima Facebook groups also reflected that wish. Founders of “The Good from All this: Yakima County 2020” and “Yakima Cares” said they created the groups as a way to highlight the good things happening throughout the Yakima Valley and also to offer hope to those concerned about the coronavirus.

“I thought maybe we could start a place where people could post the great things happening around our community, in the hopes that it would encourage people to be more willing to share those things and remember those things, “ said Zillah resident Aaron Nix, who created “The Good” group March 15.

Staying positive

Nix said he started the online group because he grew fatigued from seeing wall-to-wall coverage of the coronavirus that showcased people’s frustration and pain.

“My goal here is that this will be a safe haven,” he said. “A place where people can read only positive things when they feel they need a little hope to get through the day.”

“The Good from All This: Yakima County 2020” had grown to almost 200 members by Tuesday.

Members’ posts noted many positive developments around the Yakima Valley, from the first blooming of spring crocuses to the multiple school districts offering free lunches to children during the statewide mandated school shutdown.

Members’ posts also showed they were striving to stay positive, looking at unexpected time off from work as a chance to catch up on spring cleaning, landscaping, organizing closets. One member also seemed pleased by finally catching up on laundry. Others posted about taking walks outside with their children, making and eating breakfast or meals as a family, and teaching children how to bake French bread from scratch.

Members didn’t hesitate to highlight kindness they were seeing or experiencing in their communities. For instance, they reported displaced teachers providing extra help to students who might be struggling with online class formats and teens offering to babysit, do chores, and support elderly neighbors by running errands.

Nix said the group is still young but seems to be accomplishing its intended purpose.

“There is so much good going on, from businesses changing policies to help people in need, people who have resources sharing with neighbors, to people stepping up for child care,” he said.

Staying involved

The group “Yakima Cares” shows that while social distancing may have become the new normal, social networking remains a strong value.

Barbara Walden, a Yakima resident who is an administrator for the group, said she was feeling hopeless about the coronavirus situation until she became involved with Yakima Cares.

“It helps with the fear of everything going on, knowing we have each others’ backs,” Walden said. “I think this is really bringing out the best in a lot of people.”

Group members have offered to tutor for free, make grocery runs, even go to the mountains to get water, Walden said. After a 70-year-old member asked for advice about where to shop for items that seemed unavailable everywhere, members started posting about where to find things and which stores to avoid to prevent the elderly couple from making unnecessary trips.

Walden said the reminders of people’s kindness has improved her outlook.

“I was just feeling very hopeless in all of this,” she said. The group “has done me a lot of good.”

Shoutouts

• Wapato resident Patrick Ayres gives a shoutout to a Costco employee who helped his mother into her car after a grocery run. “He didn’t have to do this, but this act of kindness really caught my eyes,” he said.

• Grandview resident Connie Peacock applauds Remnant Church Pastor Rod Stutzman, whom she said bought toilet paper for his parishioners

• Barbara Walden thanks Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers, who bought supplies for her.