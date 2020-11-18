A Yakima couple whose foundation gave $100,000 to nonprofits in the summer has announced a second round of emergency grants.
The Blaine & Preciosa Tamaki Foundation will distribute $125,000 to nonprofits in response to the negative impact of COVID-19, according to a news release. It was previously known as the Tamaki Charitable Foundation.
Qualifying local nonprofits may apply for a share of the $125,000 grant immediately. The emergency grants will be awarded in December.
Yakima area 501©3 nonprofits aligned with causes related to diversity, education, youth, health and/or income inequality are eligible. Visit the Blaine & Preciosa Tamaki Foundation’s grant process page at www.tamakifoundation.org. Causes related to basic needs, such as health, safety and security, will get priority.
Blaine and Preciosa “Precy” Estanislao-Gamboa Tamaki launched the foundation more than a year ago. It is a charitable donor advised fund financed and directed by the Tamaki family. The foundation website lists the recipients of $100,000 in grants awarded last summer.
The grants benefit “diverse nonprofit groups that we feel deserve help during these crisis times,” Blaine Tamaki said at the time.
The couple plans a minimum of $2 million to $4 million in donations over the next five to seven years to nonprofits in the Yakima area and the state “for the purposes of promoting social justice for all, especially pertaining to issues of diversity, eliminating racism, youth, education, health and income inequality,” the website notes.
They have already given away close to $1 million to such organizations as the Yakima YWCA, the YMCA of Yakima, the University of Washington School of Law and Planned Parenthood, he said. The couple feel fortunate to have lived in Yakima nearly all their lives and appreciate the opportunity to give back, they have said.