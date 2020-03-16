With gatherings of more than 50 people prohibited and entertainment venues ordered to shut down statewide, local organizations were left wondering about the future.

Even before Gov. Jay Inslee said he would implement new restrictions to guard against the coronavirus on Sunday night,The Capitol Theatre canceled its events for the rest of March, and The Seasons Performance Hall rescheduled events in March and April in Yakima. In Prosser, Brewminatti’s Friday night concert featuring banjo virtuoso Danny Barnes might have been its last for a while.

Earlier orders ruled out any event at the 1,500-seat Capitol Theatre or its 400-seat black-box venue, the 4th Street Theatre. But even before the ban on large groups was expanded, when it was only in effect in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, it had started a domino effect.

Bands that play at The Seasons and Brewminatti are almost always on tours that include performances in those three counties. They couldn’t afford to play Yakima or Prosser if their shows in the Puget Sound region were canceled.

“We are not an island,” Brewminatti owner Marty Taylor said. “We’re reliant on tours.”

Pat Strosahl, executive director of The Seasons, echoed that point.

“We’re dependent on tours, and those tours were being decimated in Washington by the prohibitions and by people canceling,” he said.

Leaders of all three venues said they watched the week’s developments closely and were gradually seeing the writing on the wall.

Capitol Theatre CEO Charlie Robin didn’t need to agonize over his decision; the governor pretty much made it for him. After a week of conversations about whether the show would, or should, go on, the expansion of the large-gathering ban left the Capitol and its partners, such as the Yakima Symphony Orchestra, no choice.

“We’ve been managing those conversations all week,” Robin said. “It’s been what you’d call a dynamic situation. We were waiting, anticipating a statement from the governor.”

The Yakima Symphony Orchestra canceled its March 21 concert and rescheduled its March 27 Raise the Baton fundraiser to June 19.

CORONAVIRUS The latest on what we know about the virus outbreak, the efforts to fight it, and what you need to know to keep you and your family safe. Click Here

“Your support is more important than ever as we work to support our musicians — many of whom derive their principal income solely from live performance opportunities — and preserve the viability of live orchestral music in Central Washington through this challenging time,” the organization said in a social media post.

Future plans

The real uncertainty at this point isn’t whether there will be concerts and plays in Central Washington over the next few weeks — there won’t be — it’s what the entertainment landscape will look like a few months from now. Margins for entertainment venues are notoriously slim. Without ticket revenue or venue rentals, nonprofits such as the Capitol and The Seasons will need to rely more on donors, many of whom are likely to have suffered financial losses from the ongoing investment market uncertainty.

“It means we’re going to have to rely that much more on the generosity of our community to support us,” Robin said.

Strosahl is hopeful that The Seasons, which has only recently pulled itself out of a financial hole that threatened its existence, can count on its donors, too.

“Over the course of the last year, our recovery has really been based on emphasizing to donors and others that The Seasons wouldn’t exist without their help,” he said. “I think those people will respond to this difficulty.”

Unlike the Capitol and The Seasons, Brewminatti is a business, not a nonprofit organization. It doesn’t have that kind of donor base. It does, however, operate as a cafe during daytime and will continue to do so.

“Until people stop coming in,” Taylor said.

If that happens and there are no nighttime events to goose the revenue, it could be difficult for Brewminatti, he said. In the next few weeks, if it seems responsible to do so, he plans to try to start booking local and regional acts to fill the empty slots. In any case, he expects the financial fallout of the coronavirus to linger.

“It is going to have long-term implications,” Taylor said. “When the whole world has shut down, it seems the return from that is going to be slow and painful. Hopefully, God willing, we’re still around to participate in that.”