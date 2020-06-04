The Yakima Valley Museum is documenting the impact of COVID-19 on the Yakima Valley and wants to hear stories about how people’s lives have been affected.
The museum is gathering the personal experiences of Valley residents and will make them a part of its collection to document the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine, a news release said.
Stories are sought from individuals and organizations of all ages and from all walks of life, different backgrounds and cultures. They can be shared through photographs, journals, memes, homemade masks, PPE items made for the medical community, signs and placards and written observations.
Submit photographs, memes and stories to john@yvmuseum.org. For object donations, take a picture of the items and email it to mike@yvmuseum.org.