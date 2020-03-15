White Pass Ski Area and Yakima Valley Libraries will close temporarily because of the coronavirus pandemic.
White Pass plans to halt operations beginning Monday, with a re-opening pending recommendations from health officials. Uphill snowshoe or ski travel is allowed this week, barring updates. More information on reservations and ongoing programs is yet to be announced.
Yakima Valley Libraries will close from Tuesday, March 17 through April 24, the tentative end of mandated statewide school closures in response to COVID-19. Check out dates for books or materials will be extended by 28 days, and the library is waiving fines or fees from the closure period.
Library staff will continue to report to work during the closure, but some may be shifted to other schedules or locations to help with tasks or projects.
Staff are working to add new online materials to the library website, including e-books, e-audiobooks, digital magazines and streaming video, which can be found by visiting www.yvl.org/e-materials.