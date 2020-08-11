Yakima Valley Libraries will begin offering curbside pickup for some items next week, and roll it out in full on Aug. 24.
Yakima libraries have been closed since March because of coronavirus restrictions. After a five-month wait, the library received approval from the Yakima Health District and the state Department of Health on Friday to offer curbside services, as long as the libraries meet requirements outlined in Phase 2 of the state’s “Safe Start” plan.
Those guidelines require library staff to maintain 6 feet of distance between themselves and library patrons during all interactions, wear cloth facial coverings and increase sanitation. Curbside services will be contactless, and items returned to the library must be sealed, stored and quarantined before they can be recirculated.
Krystal Corbray, the programming and marketing librarian, said Yakima Valley Libraries submitted a required COVID-19 safety plan to the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday. Staff who will implement the services are prepping buildings and completing required health and safety training.
The goal is to roll out initial services as early as next week, for patrons who had library materials on hold before the libraries closed, she said.
After clearing out those materials, Corbray said staff hope to open online reservations to the public starting Aug. 24.
The library has added dedicated curbside pick up phone numbers for the larger community libraries: Yakima Central, Wapato, West Valley, Selah and Sunnyside.
Curbside pick up signs will be placed at community libraries later this week.
Changes
Corbray is working with the IT department to finalize an online reservation system so that patrons can schedule curbside pick-up appointments via the library website.
Patrons will be able to place holds or requests online or by phone and will receive notifications when the materials are ready. People can then go online or call to make an appointment for curbside pickup.
“When they arrive at their preferred community library, there will be signage at the designated spot to park, with instructions to call a phone number,” Corbray said. “At that point, staff will prepare the patrons' items, check them out on the patron’s account, and place the materials on a table, inside a crate, or other designated pick-up location outside the library.”
Corbray said patrons should remain in their vehicles until staff return to the building before they collect their items from the designated pick-up location.
She added the success of the new service will hinge upon people following the new protocols: first by making and keeping pick-up appointments, then by following the social distancing measures put in place to keep everyone safe.
“Besides requesting patience as we roll out this new service, we really need patrons to follow the curbside pick-up procedures as closely as possible,” she said.
Challenges
Of all the changes the library will have to make, Corbray said quarantining returned materials will be the most challenging. Staff plan to quarantine materials for three days, just to be on the safe side.
“Under normal circumstances, items are checked in and re-shelved, and there’s a pretty steady flow of materials in and out of the buildings,” she said. “But since we’ll be quarantining all returns for 72 hours, finding the space to store quarantined materials will be at a premium in some of our libraries.”
Corbray said staff will wear gloves and masks when handling returns, which will be labeled with the date and time that they enter quarantine.
The materials will remain “checked out” on patron accounts until they are released, but patrons will not accrue any fees or fines during that time, she added.