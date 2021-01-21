The Sunnyside, Wapato and West Valley community libraries will close for in-person service effective Friday evening because of new COVID-19 requirements from the state, Yakima Valley Libraries announced.
Washington's latest Roadmap to Recovery breaks the state into eight regions; Yakima County is in the south central region with Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Columbia and Kittitas counties. Before moving to Phase 2 of the two-phase plan, each region must meet four metrics. All regions remain in Phase 1.
According to Phase 1 guidelines, Yakima Valley Libraries is permitted to provide only curbside services to customers. As a result, the three libraries that reopened in November and December must temporarily close, according to a library system news release.
“The need to temporarily discontinue in-person library service is a regrettable but necessary step in order to ensure that Yakima Valley Libraries is in compliance with the State’s newly-issued COVID-19 regulations for libraries,” Kim Hixson, library system executive director, said in the release.
Public service staff at the three community libraries suspending in-person service will still be available to help patrons by phone during posted open hours, available at yvl.org/pickup.
All 17 Yakima Valley Libraries locations are offering contact-free pick up of library materials. Library officials have expanded pick up hours at several community libraries throughout the Valley. See the complete list of contact-free holds pick up hours and library locations at yvl.org/pickup.
“Based on patron feedback, we have also updated the contact-free holds pick up service so that patrons can pick up holds at their preferred community library without first needing to make an appointment," Hixson said.
While in-person library services are unavailable, the library system's Digital Library at yvl.org/digital is an option. Those with questions or comments should contact their preferred community library or use the form at yvl.org/how-do-i/contact-us.