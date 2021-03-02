Mack McPherson was a long-haul truck driver for 25 years until a heart attack about a month ago. Retired and recuperating, he has time for other pursuits.
“They won’t let me drive now, so I’d better find some books to read,” McPherson said Monday as he stood in the stacks of the Yakima Central Library, holding a novel by his favorite author, John Grisham.
McPherson was among those visiting the downtown library on the first day it was open again after being closed for nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yakima Valley Libraries on Monday began reopening all 17 library locations throughout Yakima County, from Sunnyside to Selah, White Swan to Buena and its biggest libraries in downtown Yakima and West Valley.
Buildings are open to the public for limited in-person services and hours vary. But it’s not a return to pre-pandemic library operations, executive director Kim Hixson said in a February news release. Yakima County remains in Phase 2 of the state’s state’s Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan, which divides the state into eight regions. Yakima is in the South Central region with Kittitas, Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
In-person library programming won’t resume anytime soon, nor will interlibrary loan requests. And the new Northwest Reading Room in the downtown library isn’t opening yet. In the meantime Terry Walker, archives and special collections manager for the library system, is happy to help with research inquiries and other questions and looks forward to the reading room’s public debut.
All 17 libraries are reopening Monday and Tuesday, said Krystal Corbray, programming and marketing librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. And that’s great news for McPherson and other book lovers eager to explore beyond their own shelves.
“It’s really good to see a library open,” said McPherson, who moved to the area from Kennewick about a month and a half ago.
Before he was a long-haul trucker, McPherson was an English teacher and substitute at schools throughout the United States and overseas. For him, the most memorable books have compelling characters, he said before asking for recommendations.
“I need to find some other writers,” said McPherson, who wore a mask and was the lone patron within several rows of fiction offerings.
The downtown and West Valley locations are among the biggest and busiest locations in the Yakima Valley Libraries system. Though all libraries will be limited to 25% of maximum occupancy, the downtown location hadn’t reached that by mid-Monday afternoon, said Heather Campbell, assistant branch manager. The maximum downtown is 18 patrons, she said.
“That’s one fewer person than West Valley can have. We’ve had eight at the most at one time,” Campbell said, noting that several people were waiting at the doors when they opened at 10 a.m.
In-person library visits are limited to 30 minutes per person, per day; Campbell said patrons were good about following that guideline, too.
“Everyone’s been really happy. We haven’t had any complaints,” she said. “We’re happy to have them back.”
The library system had reopened three community libraries for limited in-person service in November and December — West Valley, Wapato and Sunnyside — before closing them again in January when Gov. Jay Inslee introduced the newest Roadmap to Recovery. At that point, the state’s eight regions were in Phase 1 and the library system was permitted to provide only curbside services.
And as the pandemic continues, some library patrons may be more comfortable with curbside pickup service for items on hold. That will be available at all community libraries during their revised open hours.
Dave and Coral Ball of Selah have “a whole house full of books,” he said, but they’ve missed the in-person joy of wandering the stacks at the downtown, West Valley and Selah libraries. So Monday was a great day to be back looking for new literary adventures.
“We like to read,” said Dave, a history buff who planned to head upstairs for nonfiction offerings.
Coral was walking through the large-print offerings, ready to pull “whatever catches my attention,” she said. “I’m so glad that they finally got to open again,” she added. “I really missed coming over here.”