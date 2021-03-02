Reopening health and safety measures

Yakima Valley Libraries sites re-opening for limited in-person services are taking several health and safety measures. For questions or comments, visit www.yvl.org/contact.

• Visits are limited to 30 minutes. Because building access will be metered, staff will monitor the number of patrons in the building and may need to ask patrons to wait for others to leave before they can enter.

• With the exception of children under 5 years old, all patrons and staff must wear a face covering or mask that meets CDC guidelines at all times while inside library premises.

• Staff and patrons should maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.

• A limited number of public computers will be available for public use, with sessions limited to 30 minutes per day.

• Library staff will be unable to provide any computer assistance that requires contact within 6 feet or less.

• Staff will continue to follow previously-established sanitization guidelines, which include regular cleaning of high-touch surfaces and a 48-hour quarantine of all library returns. People should return all library materials using outdoor book returns wherever possible.