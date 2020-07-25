The Yakima Valley public libraries won’t be able to reopen physical locations until Yakima County reaches Phase 2 of the state’s “Safe Start” plan.
But that doesn’t mean bibliophiles and families have to lose their connection to the literature or learning opportunities that libraries provide.
The library system kicked off its summer reading program and an art and writing contest for youths in mid-June, and book clubs and other activities are available for adults.
Yakima County will need to report 63 or fewer new cases over a two-week period before being cleared by the state for Phase 2, according to the Yakima Health District.
Krystal Corbray, the programming and marketing librarian, said the libraries’ physical locations will be able to start offering curbside pickup once the county reaches that point.
Patrons will make their selections through the system’s online catalog and then report to the library of their choice for the contact-less pickup, but won’t be able to enter the buildings, Corbray said.
The libraries’ meeting rooms and computers also won’t be available to the public during Phase 2.
In the meantime, all holds and item due dates have been extended through July 30, with another automatic extension likely through Aug. 31 due to continued restrictions over COVID-19.
Patrons won’t be charged fees or fines for items they’ve held onto since the libraries closed their doors due to the pandemic, Corbray said.
Library staff routinely check and empty the outside book drop-off bins outside at library locations, so readers who would like to drop off their finished books can do so, Corbray said.
Programs available
The libraries’ summer reading program started June 15 and will run through Aug. 15. It encourages students to keep track of the number of books they complete to earn raffle prizes.
Art and writing contests ask students to submit any original piece or fictional story inspired by the theme of “Imagine your story” by an Aug. 7 deadline. Written works can be submitted in English or Spanish.
Additional entry criteria are available at the library system’s website. Three winners from each age group will receive gift certificates ranging from $10 to $50, due to sponsorship from the Yakima Valley Libraries Foundation.
Reading programs and contests are open to kindergarten through Grade 12 students who live in Yakima County, with the exception of Grandview, which has its own city library. The Grandview Library also has a virtual summer reading program.
For other patrons, Yakima Valley Libraries has a number of virtual offerings, including online book discussions — this month focuses on E.M. Forster’s “Howard’s End” — as well as weekly online trivia nights on Thursday evenings and an upcoming online science show.
Corbray said library patrons have been supportive and appreciative of efforts to keep them connected during the pandemic.
“It’s been pretty overwhelming to adjust, to be perfectly honest,” she said. “But patrons for the most part have been very responsive. In this time when you don’t really know what might happen tomorrow, having that sense of connection to the library and that sense of community is important.”