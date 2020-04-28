Local lawmakers will take questions during a telephone town hall on May 6.
The meeting from 4-5 p.m. with state Reps. Gina Mosbrucker and Chris Corry will focus on the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a news release.
Mosbrucker said lawmakers have been involved daily with conference calls with state and local officials, and want to hear from community members, too.
"We are working in collaboration to create a plan that protects people's health, but also gets our state's economy back on track,” said Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale.
Corry, a Yakima Republican, said early action protected public health, and few people have experienced anything close to this shutdown.
"The goals were to stem the contagion, find treatment, and get people back to work as quickly as possible. We are making progress on the first two of those goals, now it's time to look at the third — going back to work,” he said in a statement.
Similar to a call-in radio talk program, listeners are invited to call 509-408-2384. Participants can listen to the program and press * (the star key) on their telephone keypad to ask a question.