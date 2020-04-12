Real estate activities have been affected by the state’s stay-home order to limit the coronavirus, but homes are still selling in Yakima County.
Yakima Multiple Listing Service showed 15 home sales for the week ending March 28, a notable drop from 34 for the previous week.
But home closings went back up to 36 the week ending April 4.
Those Yakima MLS numbers reflect the changes that happened during those two weeks.
On March 28, five days after Gov. Jay Inslee announced his “Stay Healthy, Stay Home” order, his office issued a memorandum that said real estate activity could continue with various restrictions.
Some home closings that were delayed due to the initial order ultimately went through, said Cory Bemis, owner and real estate broker at John L. Scott Real Estate in Yakima.
“People were scrambling,” he said. “Everyone was trying to figure out (the order).”
Activities limited
The governor’s guidance for real estate transactions limits in-person contact. Brokers must restrict in-person activities to showings by appointment only and business related to completing a pending transaction, such as an appraisal.
No more than two people, including the broker, can be inside the property, and they must always be 6 feet apart, per the social distancing guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Attorneys for Washington Realtors and the Northwest Multiple Listing Service have stressed the importance of following the restrictions.
“If real estate brokers engage in additional activities beyond those identified in the order or do not follow the protocols, the governor will likely revoke the recent modification and place additional restrictions on the real estate industry,” wrote Annie Fitzsimmons, legal hotline lawyer for Washington Realtors, and Justin Haag, legal counsel for the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, in a March 31 notice posted on the Washington Realtors website.
It’s a sentiment shared by local real estate brokers.
“We are really following (restrictions) closely,” said Moriet Miketa, owner of Heritage Moultray Real Estate. “We want to do what we can. We’re showing up with a mask, gloves and booties.”
Miketa said she’s also taking additional precautions such as not allowing in-person showings for homes where sellers do not want them, or if they are older.
“I want them to be safe,” she said about showing homes owned by older sellers. “I don’t think it’s the right thing to do.”
As an alternative, Miketa has done several home showings via video chat.
For Bemis, video chat has been a useful workaround for the two-person rule. Instead of showing a home multiple times for different family members, one family member can show up, and the rest of the family can watch the showing via video chat.
Bemis has also limited in-person showings to a buyer’s top choices.
Rather than meet to look at 10 homes, for example, Bemis asks the customer to drive by the homes to evaluate the neighborhood. Bemis then points them to a video tour of the home, if available. The buyer narrows that list to one to three homes. In-person showings would be scheduled for just those listings.
“Now the seller doesn’t have to leave the house for 20 showings,” Bemis said. “They only leave for the serious (buyers).”
Some of these practices, such as using more video tours in the home-search process, will continue even after restrictions are lifted because it’s made the process more effective for buyers and sellers alike, Bemis said.
The restrictions have “forced change on us that we should have made previously,” he said.
Early spring was busy
Robust activity in February and the first half of March pointed to a strong peak home-buying season statewide.
“February was just extraordinary,” said James Young, director of the Washington Center for Real Estate Research based at the University of Washington. “It kept going in the first few weeks of March. It was going to be a crazy spring.”
“It went crazy the wrong way,” he quipped.
Yakima County also saw robust sales activity. According to figures from Headwaters-The Source, a Selah-based firm, 386 homes were sold in Yakima County during the first two months of this year, an increase of 13.9% compared to the same period in 2019. The dollar volume for home sales had an even more significant increase — sales increased by 27.7% year-over-year to $95.1 million.
Whether coronavirus dampers such strong momentum remains to be seen, Young said. It depends on how quickly people secure jobs and whether potential buyers will have the means to secure a mortgage, even at super-low interest rates.
“I don’t think it’s all doom and gloom,” he said.
While some buyers might halt their home search, Miketa thinks others might see an opportunity to buy a home that would have had more offers before COVID-19.
Inventory
Inventory remains low and could be even lower if fewer sellers list their home over uncertainty regarding COVID-19.
Active listings in the Yakima MLS have increased year over year, from 314 in March 2019 to 410 last month. But last month’s figures remain much lower than the 1,000 to 1,200 active listings typical a decade ago.
Miketa said some buyers have had offers declined so many times that they may be willing to make an offer on a home, even without an in-person showing, if they like what they see in photos and videos online.
Some people still need to buy and sell a home now due to life circumstances, such as death or divorce, Miketa said.
Bemis said that unless the Yakima Valley experiences an excessive loss of jobs, he doesn’t expect to see a drastic drop in home sales.
A Brookings Institute study released last month projected that the Yakima area would not be as hard hit economically from the coronavirus. That’s because several of the region’s leading economic drivers, such as agriculture and health care, are essential under the state’s stay-at-home order and have continued to operate.
“We’ll probably stay pretty steady,” he said.