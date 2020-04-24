Two nonprofits serving Spanish speakers in the Yakima Valley have opened a COVID-19 emergency relief fund for Yakima Valley families who don’t have access to other forms of support.
A total of $45,000 in emergency funding will be available through Nuestra Casa in Sunnyside and La Casa Hogar in Yakima. The groups secured the funding from the Ellison Foundation, a Bellevue-based organization that supports medical research, education and programs helping vulnerable families.
Caty Padilla and Laura Armstrong, the respective executive directors for the nonprofits, said that funding will likely be disbursed in $200 to $500 increments to Yakima County families who need it the most. La Casa’s website, which accepts online donations for the fund, notes the money is for families or people who “are out of work, scared to work, or have lost an income-earner within their families and are struggling to cover their basic needs.”
The nonprofits have designed a low-barrier application process, involving a 5-10 minute phone interview where people will be asked to share their names, mailing addresses, family size, cause of their financial hardship, and need. Applicants can ask for the amount they need.
“Both of our organizations believe that people know what they need,” Armstrong said. “It’s an opportunity for people to say what they need, and we’re not trying to create a ton of barriers.”
Families already connected to the organizations will get priority, followed by those who need help with utilities or rent, she said.
The nonprofits are prioritizing people and families who may not have access to other resources, including those who can’t speak English, don’t have access to the internet to submit online documents, or who don’t qualify for other relief offered by the state or federal government.
Financial hardship and growing needs
As of Thursday, the state Department of Health reported 12,753 COVID-19 cases statewide. Of the total, 2,288 were Hispanic, or 28%. Hispanics make up 13% of the state’s population.
The Commission on Hispanic Affairs has noted, however, that the race-
related data is not complete, as not all hospitals and counties collect or report race-related data to the state department.
“The number of people who have access to testing is not reflective of the state population,” said Maria Siguënza, the commission’s executive director.
What is clear is that Hispanics across the state have been hit hard financially by the coronavirus and are struggling to afford basic necessities — food, shelter and utilities among them, advocates said.
Rosie Martinez, a program manager at the Sea Mar Residential Treatment Center in Tacoma, said staff at Sea Mar’s 45 statewide clinics have heard financial concerns from patients. Clinics also have seen increases in drug and alcohol use, domestic violence and depression.
“We’ve heard themes of anxiety about finances and uncertainty about what will happen next,” she said. “It’s more important now than ever that we be able to provide these services.”
Mary Jo Ybarra-Vega, an outreach and behavioral health coordinator at Quincy Community Health Center, said staff have been flooded by callers about their lack of funds to pay for food and rent.
Those issues mirror the situation in Yakima County.
Padilla said some financial hardship has come from layoffs. But families with multiple sources of income also are struggling due to unanticipated costs and repercussions from the coronavirus and the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.
Families now have to find money for child care for children no longer in school. Because children are now at home, families also have to buy more food to feed them. Armstrong added that many options that were available to assist families with those costs are no longer available or have been limited, including food banks.
The power of partnership
Padilla and Armstrong noted that Yakima Valley’s Spanish speakers are humble, resilient and often uncomfortable asking for or receiving help.
Padilla said applying for the nonprofits’ emergency funding will not hurt applicants’ chances of obtaining residency in the future.
The partnership between La Casa Hogar and Nuestra Casa has allowed both organizations to leverage impact and resources, she added. The groups offer citizenship and English as a second language programs, along with other services.
“For the last two years, we have been working together on everything, from a plan for the census and immigration legal services to figuring out how we can share resources inclusive to the entire county,” Padilla said. “Partnerships open resources.”
When the coronavirus hit Yakima County, the groups called clients and families to offer information about the virus and ask about needs: Nuestra Casa staff made 220 calls and La Casa Hogar reached out to 240.
“Across the two organizations, we were able to directly connect with about 500 families,” Armstrong said. “We heard a lot of worry and anxiety, but also a lot of gratitude for being connected to the community.”
The groups found people needed the basics, which Padilla defined as “food, bills, health care and child care.”
The Ellison Foundation provided $55,000, with $45,000 going to scholarships and support, and $10,000 going to the local organizations to administer and coordinate awards.
La Casa also contracted with the Department of Commerce for the small business grants that recently became available. Armstrong said Wednesday that 60 families from the Yakima area have already applied. Padilla’s staff also fielded questions from business owners confused about the opportunity.
“They were under the impression that this wasn’t for them,” Padilla said. “They didn’t know the focal points or who they could contact. They were very grateful for us being there and walking them through that process.”