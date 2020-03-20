As the coronavirus leaves untold numbers of people around the Yakima Valley suddenly out of work, the area’s food banks are adapting so they can serve the community without volunteers or recipients risking exposure.

The Selah Food Bank, for instance, expects to reopen Monday in the lot outside its longtime Selah Civic Center home. The five Sunrise Outreach Center food banks in Yakima County — in Yakima, Sunnyside, Wapato, Mabton and Wiley City — are transitioning to prepacked boxes and drive-thru service or pickup at the door, instead of inside. The Salvation Army Food Bank in Yakima is adding a senior-

citizens hour before its normal

2 to 4 p.m. hours Monday through Friday.

The Yakima Rotary Food Bank, which is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Fridays, serves more than 700 households on a busy Friday. It’s expecting today to be busy.

“I do anticipate that there will be people we’ve never seen before,” said the Rev. Eric Don Anderson, the organization’s community coordinator. “Maybe they were a worker at a restaurant or something like that, and their income has radically changed.”

While the Rotary Food Bank will have boxes filled with staples, it won’t have bread this week, he said. That’s a function of coronavirus concerns closing access to the warehouse the organization usually works with, he said. And things will be noticeably different. Instead of letting clients — Anderson and his team call them “neighbors” — come inside and select the cabbage they want, for instance, they’ll be given prewrapped cabbages as part of their box.

But those sort of changes, which virtually all local food banks are implementing as a precaution, won’t keep volunteers from helping, Anderson said. They’re washing hands more and wearing gloves, but there’s still a risk with any interaction these days. And his volunteers accept that.

“There are some really great folks in the volunteer corps,” Anderson said. “They come from a faith-based background. Their sense of following through to assist the most vulnerable is really strong.”